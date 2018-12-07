Complete Gift Guide for Cool Guys This Holiday Season

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 3:00 AM
It's not beyond us that guys are notoriously hard to shop for.
Usually they're pretty cool with whatever you get them, but it's when you want that holiday gift to feel special that you've got to take a beat. Yeah, they'd probably wear any coat you gave them, but why not make it a rad graphic sweatshirt or a super stylish jean jacket? Take this opportunity that is the holidays to get the dudes in your life something they'll use, but also something that feels like an upgraded version they'll love.
BUY IT: The North Face Men's Trivert Pullover Hoodie, $50 at Macys
BUY IT: Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set of 4 with Shot Glass & Recipe Book, $40 at Amazon
BUY IT: Timberland Men's Premium Waterproof Boot, $190 at Macys
BUY IT: JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $100 at Amazon
BUY IT: Ralph Lauren Men's 4-Pc. World Of Polo Gift Set, $60 at Macys
BUY IT: Franklin Sports 18" Steel Tip Dartboard, $16 at Target
BUY IT: Los Angeles Lakers NBA Crew Neck Tee, $30 at Express
BUY IT: Victrola Nostalgic Aviator Wood Bluetooth Turntable, $110 at Amazon
BUY IT: Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket, $112 at Macys
BUY IT: Samsung 32" class 720P/60 Motion Rate Smart HD TV, $180 at Target
BUY IT: Chicago Bulls NBA Heavy Weight Foil Graphic Tee, $40 at Express
BUY IT: Wilson NFL Special Edition Official Football, $22 at Dicks Sporting Goods
BUY IT: Callaway 2018 Chrome Soft Personalized Golf Balls, $40 at Dicks Sporting Goods
BUY IT: Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $350 at Amazon
BUY IT: Tello Quadcopter Drone with HD Camera and VR, $99 at Amazon
BUY IT: Armpocket Ultra Armband (fits up to 6" Phone), $40 at Target
BUY IT: Golden State Warriors NBA Crew Neck Foil Graphic Tee, $30 at Express
BUY IT: Trademark Poker 200 Holdem Poker Chip Set, $40 at Amazon
BUY IT: Fitbit® Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband, $130 at Target
BUY IT: Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset, $199 at Amazon
BUY IT: Men's Game of Thrones 12 Days of Christmas Casual Socks, $15 at Target
BUY IT: Nike Men's Pro Fitted Long Sleeve Training Shirt, $35 at Macys
BUY IT: The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket, $90 at Macys
BUY IT: Surplus Goods Oversized Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $28 at Superdry
'Tis the season!
