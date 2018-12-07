Complete Gift Guide for Cool Guys This Holiday Season

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 3:00 AM

It's not beyond us that guys are notoriously hard to shop for.

Usually they're pretty cool with whatever you get them, but it's when you want that holiday gift to feel special that you've got to take a beat. Yeah, they'd probably wear any coat you gave them, but why not make it a rad graphic sweatshirt or a super stylish jean jacket? Take this opportunity that is the holidays to get the dudes in your life something they'll use, but also something that feels like an upgraded version they'll love.

The North Face Men's Trivert Pullover Hoodie

BUY IT: The North Face Men's Trivert Pullover Hoodie, $50 at Macys

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

BUY IT: Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $100 at Amazon

J.Crew Melton Wool Ball Cap

BUY IT: J.Crew Melton Wool Ball Cap, $50

Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set

BUY IT: Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set of 4 with Shot Glass & Recipe Book, $40 at Amazon

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $128

Timberland Men's Premium Waterproof Boot

BUY IT:  Timberland Men's Premium Waterproof Boot, $190 at Macys

JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

BUY IT: JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $100 at Amazon

Ralph Lauren Men's World Of Polo Gift Set

BUY IT: Ralph Lauren Men's 4-Pc. World Of Polo Gift Set, $60 at Macys

GoPro HERO

BUY IT: GoPro HERO — Waterproof Digital Action Camera for Travel, $175 at Amazon

Nike Men's Half-Zip Hoodie

BUY IT: Nike Men's Half-Zip Hoodie, $40 at Macys

Franklin Sports 18" Steel Tip Dartboard

BUY IT: Franklin Sports 18" Steel Tip Dartboard, $16 at Target

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Crew Neck Tee

BUY IT: Los Angeles Lakers NBA Crew Neck Tee, $30 at Express

Victrola Nostalgic Aviator Wood Bluetooth Turntable

BUY IT: Victrola Nostalgic Aviator Wood Bluetooth Turntable, $110 at Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket, $112 at Macys

Xbox One NBA Live 19

BUY IT: NBA Live 19 - Xbox One, $25 at Target

Samsung Smart HD TV

BUY IT: Samsung 32" class 720P/60 Motion Rate Smart HD TV, $180 at Target

Chicago Bulls NBA Heavy Weight Foil Graphic Tee

BUY IT: Chicago Bulls NBA Heavy Weight Foil Graphic Tee, $40 at Express

Wilson NFL Special Edition Official Football

BUY IT: Wilson NFL Special Edition Official Football, $22 at Dicks Sporting Goods

Apple TV 4th Generation 32GB

BUY IT: Apple TV 4th Generation 32GB, $150 at Target

Callaway 2018 Chrome Soft Personalized Golf Balls

BUY IT: Callaway 2018 Chrome Soft Personalized Golf Balls, $40 at Dicks Sporting Goods

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

BUY IT: Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $350 at Amazon

Tello Quadcopter Drone with HD Camera and VR

BUY IT: Tello Quadcopter Drone with HD Camera and VR, $99 at Amazon

Armpocket Ultra Armband

BUY IT: Armpocket Ultra Armband (fits up to 6" Phone), $40 at Target

Superdry Academy Freshman Backpack and Case

BUY IT: Academy Freshman Backpack and Case, $31 at Superdry

Golden State Warriors NBA Crew Neck Foil Graphic Tee

BUY IT: Golden State Warriors NBA Crew Neck Foil Graphic Tee, $30 at Express

Trademark Poker 200 Holdem Poker Chip Set

BUY IT: Trademark Poker 200 Holdem Poker Chip Set, $40 at Amazon

Nike Men's Fleece Jogger Pants

BUY IT: Nike Men's Fleece Jogger Pants, $45 at Macys

Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa

BUY IT:  Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, $70 at Amazon

Fitbit® Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband

BUY IT: Fitbit® Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband, $130 at Target

UGG Men's Ascot Slippers

BUY IT: UGG Men's Ascot Slippers, $110 at Macys

Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset

BUY IT: Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset, $199 at Amazon

Men's Game of Thrones 12 Days of Christmas Casual Socks

BUY IT: Men's Game of Thrones 12 Days of Christmas Casual Socks, $15 at Target

Magic Bullet NutriBullet Pro

BUY IT: Magic Bullet NutriBullet Pro, $80 at Target

Nike Men's Pro Fitted Long Sleeve Training Shirt

BUY IT: Nike Men's Pro Fitted Long Sleeve Training Shirt, $35 at Macys

Gourmet Hot Sauce Sampler

BUY IT: Gourmet Hot Sauce Sampler, $20 at Amazon

The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket

BUY IT: The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket, $90 at Macys

Superdry 1994 Metallic Hoodie

BUY IT: 1994 Metallic Hoodie, $45 at Superdry

Erickson Cowhides Brindle Area Rug

BUY IT: Erickson Cowhides Brindle Area Rug, $190 at Wayfair

ASOS DESIGN leather fanny pack

BUY IT: ASOS DESIGN leather fanny pack, $23 on Asos

Surplus Goods Oversized Long Sleeve T-Shirt

BUY IT: Surplus Goods Oversized Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $28 at Superdry

'Tis the season!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

