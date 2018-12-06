David Beckham Steals His Best Beauty Secrets From Victoria Beckham

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 3:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: David Beckham

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Just in: You can thank Victoria Beckham for David Beckham's flawless skin.

"My approach to grooming was always to steal my wife's products," the former soccer star told Into the Gloss. "That was kind of it, really. I'd always been aware of how I wanted my hair to look, stuff like that, but I was also in a career where I was always outside...I had to take care of my skin because of that, but the way I looked after it was to steal my wife's stuff, because I know she has the best."

Victoria, who has been working with Estée Lauder on makeup and skin-care, believes "Glowing skin is all you really need," and has surely spread this message to the members of her family. 

Case in point: "The first time I did a mask was pretty recently, actually," David revealed. "I tried the Tom Ford clay one, and I really like it. I very rarely have the time to do a mask, but Victoria loves to do it before she's going to bed, or when she wakes up. Making the time to go for a nice facial is important—it doesn't just make you look better, it makes you feel great as well." 

Photos

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Holiday Gift Guide 2018 Is for the Modern Guy in Your Life

Now, David is putting down the products in his wife's vanity and creating products that meets his needs in partnership with L'Oreal.

"I created House 99 to give people the inspiration as well as the right products to experiment and feel completely at home doing so," he said in the announcement of his skin-care collection earlier this year. "House 99 is here to support men, to give them the tools they need to create whatever look they are going for. Welcome to the house."

Since the release, the brand has kept its promise to service men, including a new release in time for the holidays: the Tattoo Body Moisturizing Cream

"To create something like this, and to make a line with a Tattoo Body Moisturizing Cream, and things like that…those things really make it authentic," he said. "It's been a process I've really enjoyed because I look after myself a lot better now. I never used to use face wash, apart from using my wife's products. I never used to make the time to do that."

In his house, where beauty secrets are shared, he's teaching his newfound skin-care secrets to his sons, Brooklyn Beckham, 19; Romeo Beckham, 16 and Cruz Beckham, 13.

"The first time my son Romeo shaved, I shaved him—he literally had a fluff on his face, but he was quite excited about his dad shaving him," David said. "Brooklyn, the same. I'm sure I'll have to do the same to Cruz. As far as I can remember, I've always had some kind of stubble. I've worked out that I look better with some stubble than without."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ David Beckham , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Rowan Blanchard Attends the Chanel Metiers D'Art Show

ESC: Kim Kardashian's Holiday Gift Guide, Guys

Kim Kardashian's Holiday Gift Guide Is for Your Rapper Husband (A.K.A. Kanye West)

Christie Brinkley Spills on Fashion, Style and More

ESC: Lady Gaga

A Fashion Icon Is Born: Lady Gaga's Crazy-Epic Looks from the A Star Is Born Press Tour

ESC: Black Panther Beauty

4 Mind-Blowing Secrets Behind the Makeup in Black Panther

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Had a Surprising Request For Her Wedding Hairstylist

ESC: Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama's Book Tour Includes a FLOTUS-Level Wardrobe

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.