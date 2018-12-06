James Corden Serenades ''Silver Fox'' Jeff Goldblum in ''Thank U, Next'' Parody

Thank U, Next? More like Thank U, Jeff.

James Corden showers Jeff Goldblumwith the love he deserves in a parody of Ariana Grande's hit song "Thank U, Next." The Late Late Show host effortlessly sings about Goldblum's decades-long career while in a variety of eye-catching outfits. In one scene the Brit wears a silky-smooth pair of silk pajamas, while he peruses his "Burn Book" filled with pictures of Jeff in films like Jurassic Park, Thor: Ragnarok and Indepence Day. Most importantly, James pays tribute to Jeff's iconic role as the "hot doctor" in the action film Jurassic Park.

"Thank U, Jeff. He's so frickin scared of that T-Rex," Corden sings, as lookalikes of Jeff dance on the stage behind him.

James didn't just give a shout out to Goldblum's acting skills, but his prowess at jazz piano. While perched on top of a piano, James says, "The way he tickles those keys, I just don't understand bro."