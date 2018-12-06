The Bachelor's Got a Girl in a Sloth Costume Because Why the Heck Not

The wait is over.

After many long months, we finally know what weird costume one of the contestants on the new season of The Bachelor will wear and henceforth spend the entire season known as, and of course it's a giant sloth.

The girl in question is allegedly named Alex D, though other than a picture claiming it's a picture of her, we've got no evidence that she's not an actual sloth come to find the human man who might turn her human with true love's first kiss. That's the kind of twist to this show we're still waiting for after all these years, so let's all pray this is the season it finally happens.

Anyway, you can see the sloth in action in the latest promo for The Bachelor's big premiere, in which 30 women will get out of a car to do a bit and then go inside a house to argue with each other. One girl's got a really good question: "Is there tequila?"

Well Elyse, let's hope so, even if it's only for us.