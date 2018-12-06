Prince William Teases Kate Middleton Over Her Christmas Tree-Inspired Outfit

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 1:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince William, Kate Middleton Duchess of Cambridge

Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

Prince William playfully poked fun at Kate Middleton's outfit this week.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal Air Force Akrotiri in Cyprus to meet with serving personnel and their families, as well as members of the local community. For the visit, Kate, 36, wore a $695 Army Green Smythe "Duchess Wool Blazer." She paired the blazer with a cream top and wide-legged Jigsaw trousers.

While posing for photos during their visit on Wednesday, William, 36, had everyone laughing as he joked that, in her green blazer, Kate was "camouflaged against the tree" directly behind them.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

"My wife's camouflaged against the tree," William said as Kate giggled beside him.

During the royal couple's visit, Kate reportedly revealed a bit of information about their youngest son. According to Daily Mail Royal Correspondent Rebecca English and HELLO! Royal Editor Emily Nash, Kate shared that Prince Louis is starting to be able to wave.

It was just last week that Kate told a sweet story about her eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, sharing they call their dad by the nickname "Pops."

In just a few weeks, William and Kate will join Prince HarryMeghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members for a holiday celebration. It's been revealed that the royals will all be heading to Sandringham for Christmas.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Couples , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer

Love Island Winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham Announce Split

The Bachelor Season 23

The Bachelor's Got a Girl in a Sloth Costume Because Why the Heck Not

Billy Porter, Pose

Billy Porter on Pose's Game-Changing Golden Globes Nomination: "It's a New Day"

Chip Gaines

Chip Gaines Felt "Caged" and "Trapped" Toward the End of Fixer Upper

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Deletes Homophobic Tweets Before Hosting 2019 Oscars

Christian Slater, Rami Malek

Watch Christian Slater Gush Over Rami Malek's Golden Globe Nomination

ESC: Lady Gaga

A Fashion Icon Is Born: Lady Gaga's Crazy-Epic Looks from the A Star Is Born Press Tour

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.