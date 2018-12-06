Watch Christian Slater Gush Over Rami Malek's Golden Globe Nomination

Rami Malek secured a Golden Globe nomination on Thursday for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. While many fans were happy for the 37-year-old actor, nobody seemed prouder than his Mr. Robot co-star Christian Slater.

"Certainly, when I saw that movie, I had a feeling I would be hearing his name a lot this year," Slater, who announced the nominees along with Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews and HFPA president Meher Tatna, said. "So, I couldn't be more thrilled for him and everybody that got announced I thought was perfect."

Slater said he was working on a play in London while Malek was filming Bohemian Rhapsody and got to see the star become completely engrossed in the character.

"He was absorbed, completely…He was great. I love the guy," he said, noting that Malek came to see his play. "He's just a brilliant, wonderful actor and also a lovely human being. So, it's just nice to see somebody get acknowledged like this and I can't wait to go back to work with him."