George and Amal Clooney Go Glam for Date Night With His Parents

Date night!

Amal Clooney and George Clooney have been in New York City with their 1 and 1/2-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, over the past few weeks, E! News has learned. On Wednesday, the couple, minus the kids, attended the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street. They were jointed by George's parents. Amal, an international human rights attorney, was honored as the 2018's Global Citizen of the Year at the event.

She looked glamorous in a navy and ivory silk color block gown. George wore a black tux.

"Amal was honored to receive such an acknowledgement," an eyewitness told E! News. "George couldn't have been more proud. He was leading Amal around by the hand and beaming. He complemented her over and over and was telling people how remarkable she is. George's parents also had a great time and seemed proud of Amal. They have a great relationship and a lot of respect for her. She is completely different from the previous women George had dated and they have a lot to talk about."