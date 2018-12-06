Offset's Alleged Mistress Was in One of Nicki Minaj's Music Videos

Summer Bunni, the woman accused of coming between Cardi B and Offset, appeared in a Nicki Minaj video earlier this year.

On Wednesday, shortly after Cardi announced her split from her Migos star husband, The Shade Room posted a video of Summer and Offset allegedly on FaceTime together. As a result, Summer took to her Instagram to apologize for her actions.

"I will always be woman enough to admit when I'm wrong, and in this situation I was," Summer wrote in part. "Seeing another woman's pain does not bring me joy, nor do I think it's funny. I've always been for women supporting each other but in this situation not only myself but others have failed."

"I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason," she went on to tell her social media followers. "This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgement to everyone whom has questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y'all- Summer."

It's now been revealed that Summer appeared in Nicki Minaj, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Murda Beatz's "FEFE" music video, which dropped in July. This discovery, which could just simply be a coincidence, has raised some eyebrows, considering there's been tension between Minaj and Cardi since their September fight.

The superstar rappers seemingly called a truce in late October, but then last week, Minaj dropped the music video for her song "Good Form," featuring the two strip club bartenders who Cardi has been accused of ordering an attack on. And earlier this week, Cardi was spotted—without her wedding ring—on the set of her new music video in Miami, wearing a rhinestone ensemble similar to the outfit Minaj wore in her and Future's "You Da Baddest" music video in 2017.

So, tension could be on the rise once again.

