The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 10:30 AM

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

ABC

Let the dating commence!

The Bachelor begins in just about a month, which means it's time to get to know the 30 women participating in the quest to find a wife (and more) for leading man Colton Underwood. Per ABC's official description of the season, we'll be getting to know a pageant star and self-titled "hot mess express," a confident Nigerian beauty with a loud-and-proud personality, a deceptively bubbly spitfire who is hiding a dark family secret, a California bleach blonde with her own secret that may make her Colton's perfect match, and a "lovable phlebotomist." 

You can get a first glimpse at all the women in the group photo above!

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

In the front row: Nicole, Caitlin, Angelique, Katie, Cassie, Colton, Courtney, Kirpa, Alex D, Tahzjuan, and Demi. 

In the middle row: Hannah G, Revian, Jane, Onyeka, Tracy, Nina, Elyse, Laura, Erin, Tayshia, and Caelynn. 

In the back row: Brianna, Devin, Hannah B, Annie, Erika, Sydney, Heather, Alex B, and Catherine. 

So far, we're utterly shocked that not a single Lauren is in attendance, and there are definitely some names that have never been heard on this show before. Hannah and Alex appear to be the two most popular names, as there are two of each. We can also only spot three red arrival night dresses in the photo above, so it's nice to see some variety in the color choices!  

For the tea on all the ladies competing, scroll on down. Try to also guess whose "jobs" made our eyes roll so far back into our heads that we can no longer see! (We've got a lot of questions, Cinderella.) 

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Angelique

Angelique, 28, is a marketing salesperson from Hamilton, New Jersey.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Tahzjuan

Tahzjuan, 25, is a business development associate from Castle Pines, Colorado.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Annie

Annie, who is 23, is a financial associate from New York City.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Hannah B.

Hannah B., 23, is Miss Alabama 2018 from, you guessed it, Alabama.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Courtney

Courtney, 23, is a caterer from Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Hannah G.

Hannah G., 23, is a content creator from Birmingham, Alabama.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Sydney

Sydney, 27, left her job as an NBA dancer to compete on The Bachelor. She hails from New York City.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Devin

Devin is a 23-year-old broadcast journalist from Medford, Orgeon.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Tayshia

Tayshia, 28, is a phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, California.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Cassie

Cassie is a 23-year-old speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Nina

Nina, 30, is a sales account manager from Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Caitlin

Caitlin, who is 25, is a realtor from Toronto, Ontario in Canada.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Demi

Texan Demi is a 23-year-old interior designer.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Jane

Jane, whose real name is Adrianne, is a 26-year-old social worker from West Hollywood, California.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Alex B.

Alex B. is a 29-year-old dog rescuer from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Onyeka

Onyeka is 24 and a IT risk consultant from Dallas, Texas.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Erika

Erika is a 25-year-old recruiter from Encinitas, California.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Katie M.

Katie is a 26-year-old medical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Kirpa

Kirpa, 26, is a dental hygienist from Whittier, California.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Caelynn

Caelynn is Miss North Carolina 2018. She's from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Revian

Revian, 24, is an esthetician from Santa Monica, California.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Alex D.

Alex D., who is 23, has her occupation listed as a sloth. She's from Boston, Massachusetts.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Elyse

Elyse is a 31-year-old makeup artist from Soldonta, Alaska.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Catherine

Catherine, 26, is a DJ from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Host Chris Harrison said she may or may not be the villain of the season and in the first episode, she likely sets a record for "break in" moments where she "borrows" Colton from other women.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Heather

Heather, 22, has her occupation listed as "never been kissed." She's from Carlsbad, California.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Laura

Texan Laura is a 26-year-old accountant.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Brianna

Bri, 24, is a model from Los Angeles, California.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Tracy

Tracy, 31, is a wardrobe stylist from Los Angeles, California.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Nicole

Nicole, who is 25, is a social media coordinator from Miami, Florida. Chris Harrison said she might have Ashley I. beat when it comes to the tears.

The Bachelor Season 23

ABC

Erin

Erin, who is 28, has her occupation listed as "Cinderella." She's from Plano, Texas.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 7 at 8 p.m. with a three-hour live special on ABC. 

