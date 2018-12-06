The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 10:30 AM
Let the dating commence!
The Bachelor begins in just about a month, which means it's time to get to know the 30 women participating in the quest to find a wife (and more) for leading man Colton Underwood. Per ABC's official description of the season, we'll be getting to know a pageant star and self-titled "hot mess express," a confident Nigerian beauty with a loud-and-proud personality, a deceptively bubbly spitfire who is hiding a dark family secret, a California bleach blonde with her own secret that may make her Colton's perfect match, and a "lovable phlebotomist."
You can get a first glimpse at all the women in the group photo above!
In the front row: Nicole, Caitlin, Angelique, Katie, Cassie, Colton, Courtney, Kirpa, Alex D, Tahzjuan, and Demi.
In the middle row: Hannah G, Revian, Jane, Onyeka, Tracy, Nina, Elyse, Laura, Erin, Tayshia, and Caelynn.
In the back row: Brianna, Devin, Hannah B, Annie, Erika, Sydney, Heather, Alex B, and Catherine.
So far, we're utterly shocked that not a single Lauren is in attendance, and there are definitely some names that have never been heard on this show before. Hannah and Alex appear to be the two most popular names, as there are two of each. We can also only spot three red arrival night dresses in the photo above, so it's nice to see some variety in the color choices!
For the tea on all the ladies competing, scroll on down. Try to also guess whose "jobs" made our eyes roll so far back into our heads that we can no longer see! (We've got a lot of questions, Cinderella.)
Angelique, 28, is a marketing salesperson from Hamilton, New Jersey.
Tahzjuan, 25, is a business development associate from Castle Pines, Colorado.
Annie, who is 23, is a financial associate from New York City.
Hannah B., 23, is Miss Alabama 2018 from, you guessed it, Alabama.
Courtney, 23, is a caterer from Atlanta, Georgia.
Hannah G., 23, is a content creator from Birmingham, Alabama.
Sydney, 27, left her job as an NBA dancer to compete on The Bachelor. She hails from New York City.
Devin is a 23-year-old broadcast journalist from Medford, Orgeon.
Tayshia, 28, is a phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, California.
Cassie is a 23-year-old speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California.
Nina, 30, is a sales account manager from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Caitlin, who is 25, is a realtor from Toronto, Ontario in Canada.
Texan Demi is a 23-year-old interior designer.
Jane, whose real name is Adrianne, is a 26-year-old social worker from West Hollywood, California.
Alex B. is a 29-year-old dog rescuer from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Onyeka is 24 and a IT risk consultant from Dallas, Texas.
Erika is a 25-year-old recruiter from Encinitas, California.
Katie is a 26-year-old medical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California.
Kirpa, 26, is a dental hygienist from Whittier, California.
Caelynn is Miss North Carolina 2018. She's from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Revian, 24, is an esthetician from Santa Monica, California.
Alex D., who is 23, has her occupation listed as a sloth. She's from Boston, Massachusetts.
Elyse is a 31-year-old makeup artist from Soldonta, Alaska.
Catherine, 26, is a DJ from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Host Chris Harrison said she may or may not be the villain of the season and in the first episode, she likely sets a record for "break in" moments where she "borrows" Colton from other women.
Heather, 22, has her occupation listed as "never been kissed." She's from Carlsbad, California.
Texan Laura is a 26-year-old accountant.
Bri, 24, is a model from Los Angeles, California.
Tracy, 31, is a wardrobe stylist from Los Angeles, California.
Nicole, who is 25, is a social media coordinator from Miami, Florida. Chris Harrison said she might have Ashley I. beat when it comes to the tears.
Erin, who is 28, has her occupation listed as "Cinderella." She's from Plano, Texas.
The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 7 at 8 p.m. with a three-hour live special on ABC.
