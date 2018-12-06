The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

ABC

Let the dating commence!

The Bachelor begins in just about a month, which means it's time to get to know the 30 women participating in the quest to find a wife (and more) for leading man Colton Underwood. Per ABC's official description of the season, we'll be getting to know a pageant star and self-titled "hot mess express," a confident Nigerian beauty with a loud-and-proud personality, a deceptively bubbly spitfire who is hiding a dark family secret, a California bleach blonde with her own secret that may make her Colton's perfect match, and a "lovable phlebotomist." 

You can get a first glimpse at all the women in the group photo above!

In the front row: Nicole, Caitlin, Angelique, Katie, Cassie, Colton, Courtney, Kirpa, Alex D, Tahzjuan, and Demi. 

In the middle row: Hannah G, Revian, Jane, Onyeka, Tracy, Nina, Elyse, Laura, Erin, Tayshia, and Caelynn. 

In the back row: Brianna, Devin, Hannah B, Annie, Erika, Sydney, Heather, Alex B, and Catherine. 

So far, we're utterly shocked that not a single Lauren is in attendance, and there are definitely some names that have never been heard on this show before. Hannah and Alex appear to be the two most popular names, as there are two of each. We can also only spot three red arrival night dresses in the photo above, so it's nice to see some variety in the color choices!  

For the tea on all the ladies competing, scroll on down, and try to guess which woman, per ABC, steals Colton away four times throughout the first night. Try to also guess whose "jobs" made our eyes roll so far back into our heads that we can no longer see! (We've got a lot of questions, Cinderella.) 

Alex B., 29, a dog rescuer from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Alex D., 23, a sloth from Boston, Massachusetts

Angelique, 28, a marketing salesperson from Hamilton, New Jersey

Annie, 23, a financial associate from New York, New York

Bri, 24, a model from Los Angeles, California

Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018 from Charlotte, North Carolina

Caitlin, 25, a realtor from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Cassie, 23, a speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California

Catherine, 26, a DJ from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Courtney, 23, a caterer from Atlanta, Georgia

Demi, 23, an interior designer from Red Oak, Texas

Devin, 23, a broadcast journalist from Medford, Oregon

Elyse, 31, a makeup artist from Soldotna, Alaska

Erika, 25, a recruiter from Encinitas, California

Erin, 28, Cinderella from Plano, Texas

Hannah B., 23, Miss Alabama 2018 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Hannah G., 23, a content creator from Birmingham, Alabama

Heather, 22, never been kissed from Carlsbad, California

Adrianne "Jane," 26, a social worker from West Hollywood, California

Katie, 26, a medical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California

Kirpa, 26, a dental hygienist from Whittier, California

Laura, 26, an accountant from Dallas, Texas

Nicole, 25, a social media coordinator from Miami, Florida

Nina, 30, a sales account manager from Raleigh, North Carolina

Onyeka, 24, an IT risk consultant from Dallas, Texas

Revian, 24, an esthetician from Santa Monica, California

Sydney, 27, an NBA dancer from New York, New York

Tahzjuan, 25, a business development associate from Castle Pines, Colorado

Tayshia, 28, a phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, California

Tracy, 31, a wardrobe stylist from Los Angeles, California

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 7 at 8 p.m. with a three-hour live special on ABC. 

