All the Insane Relationship Changes the Vanderpump Rules Stars Went Through in 2018

Warning: the couples on Pump Rules may cause whiplash.

As any true fan of Vanderpump Rules knows, relationship statuses change on the Bravo reality hit faster than DJ James Kennedy can spin during CUNNXT at SUR. A couple can be happier than ever one day, talking about marriage and kids, only to have a cheating rumor hit them on the next day.

And you thought dating in your city was tough.

While some of the cast members have remained pretty solid (at least romantically) throughout the year—married couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz seem happier than ever, Kristen Doute is still with Carter, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have survived various cheating allegations, and Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are going very strong—these Vanderpump Rules stars experienced quite the relationship rollercoaster rides and major status updates in 2018...