Ho, Ho, Ho and a Glass of Eggnog! Vote for the One Christmas Food You Wait Every Year to Devour

Christmas is coming and you know what that means...it's time to chow down on your favorite festive foods.

We are aware that Thanksgiving is technically the foodie holiday, but let's be honest, there are certain foods and drinks that you only indulge in on Christmas dinner, or if you're lucky, throughout the month of December, and they deserve to be recognized.

When you're feeling festive this month we have a feeling you are like us and reach for something sweet. After all, isn't that how you show love, by baking and sharing treats with your loved ones? We know we sure do!

Each year we count down the days until it's socially acceptable to eat gingerbread by the pound, dive into a tin of peppermint bark and finish it off with a few sugar cookies for good measure.

This might sound excessive, but we assure you, it's just the right amount of sugar needed to keep up with all the Christmas movies you're bound to watch this month.