Busy Philipps Got a 4-Hour Kim Kardashian Makeover and Honestly It's Fierce AF

by Brett Malec | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 8:58 AM
There's a new Kardashian sister in town!
Busy Philipps is rocking a new look that pays tribute to fellow E! star Kim Kardashian. The Busy Tonight host recently got a Keeping Up With the Kardashians-inspired makeover ahead of Kim's appearance on her late night talk show this Sunday night and honestly it's fierce AF.
"In honor of @kimkardashian being a guest on @busytonighttv THIS SUNDAY, right after the finale of @kuwtk, I got a full Kardash makeover," Busy posted on Instagram Thursday morning, adding, "It lasted like 4 hours."
Philipps killed it in a Yeezy-inspired rust-colored athleisure look that consisted of skintight leggings and matching midriff-baring sports bra. The late night host completed her Kardashian-inspired look with a camel-colored coat worn off the shoulders à la Kim and clear heels.
As for her glam, Busy rocked a long blond wig much like the style Kim is known for now and again.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Fans have been going crazy over Busy's spot-on Kardashian makeover and many of her celeb friends even chimed in on social media to give their stamp of approval.
"I need a minute," Whitney Cummings posted, while Jenna Fischer commented, "I've always wanted to do that." "I'm obsessed," Mindy Kaling wrote.
Constance Zimmer shared several hand-clapping emojis while Michelle Monaghan posted, "Dead."
Dead is right!
Don't miss Kim's appearance on Busy Tonight this Sunday at 10 p.m. following the KUWTK season finale!
Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.
Try Not to Cry Watching Kim Kardashian Tell Alice Johnson She's Been Freed From Prison After 21 Years
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?