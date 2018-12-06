2019 Golden Globes Nominations: Movie Snubs and Surprises

Universal Studios
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 7:48 AM
What are they, chopped liver?
The nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morning. First Man's Ryan Gosling, Black Panther's Michael B. Jordanand Chadwick Bosemanand director Ryan Coogler, A Quiet Place lead John Krasinski, and Widows star and Oscar winner Viola Davis were among the actors who, surprisingly, did not receive nominations. Black Panther was nominated for three awards, including Best Motion Picture — Drama.
And the cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was snubbed entirely—even Meryl Streep! Amanda Seyfried's other 2018 film, First Reformed, was also shut out, as were Ethan Coen and Joel Coen's film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Ben Is Back and star Julia Roberts, Hereditary and star Toni Collette, Once Upon a Deadpool and star Ryan Reynolds, Mary Queen of Scots and stars Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie and On the Basis of Sex and stars Felicity Jones, Justin Theroux and Armie Hammer.
The movie Private Life and stars Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti were also snubbed, despite receiving mostly positive reviews. While most critics did not care for the remake of The Grinch, many people expected the film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, to receive Golden Globe nods. Same for The Front Runner's Hugh Jackman, who was also denied a nomination. Cumberbatch was, however, nominate for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Patrick Melrose.
Meanwhile, Oscar winner Charlize Theron got a nod for Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in Tully, and Rosamund Pikewas nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her part in A Private War.
"I honestly didn't expect this and am completely thrilled," Theron said in a statement. "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this incredible nomination. I loved playing Marlo, so this is a real honor."
Peter Farrelly also got a surprise nomination for Best Director — Motion Picture for Green Book. These films received mostly positive reviews from critics but were expected to be overshadowed by other films this award season.
No female director, such as Mary Queen of Scots' Josie Rourke or Private Life's Tamara Jenkins, was nominated for a 2019 Golden Globe.
A Star Is Born received five nods, including individual nominations for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and Best Original Song — Motion Picture. However, it was not nominated for Best Original Score — Motion Picture.
Check out the Golden Globe nominations snubs and surprises in the TV categories.
