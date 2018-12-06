A Super Excited Jason Momoa Is Naked and Roaming the Halls of Saturday Night Live

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 7:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

His episode hasn't even aired yet, and Jason Momoa might just be the most stoked Saturday Night Live host ever.

Momoa's first promo for his gig, which you can see above, features the Aquaman star acting as an NBC page, doing the most to get a caller some very vital information. There's dancing, action sequences and lots of hairography. Momoa forever.

But that's not all! We told you he's doing the most: Momoa roamed the halls of Saturday Night Live's iconic studio 8H naked. Well, with a towel, but in the Instagram post below, he starts out in his dressing room shower and goes in search of the SNL writers in his birthday suit (plus a towel).

Photos

Jason Momoa's Hottest Pics

Momoa is making his hosting debut on Saturday, Dec. 8 with musical guests Mumford and Sons. And as you've seen above and below, he's clearly pumped.

He's also posted a number of behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram and a promo reviving his Game of Thrones character Khal Drogo. You see, if you don't watch Saturday Night Live, Drogo is going to come to your house and…then, well, watch the video.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays, 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jason Momoa , Game Of Thrones , Entertainment , Saturday Night Live , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Legacies

How and Why Legacies Is Bringing a Vampire Diaries Character Back From the Dead

2019 Golden Globe Film Nominations - Drama

2019 Golden Globe Film Nominations - Comedy

2019 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Drama

2019 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Comedy

Billy Porter, Debra Messing, Milo Ventimiglia

2019 Golden Globes TV Snubs and Surprises: This Is Us, Atlanta and More Nomination Shockers

Black Panther

2019 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.