Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman and More Stars React to 2019 Golden Globes Nominations

Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox Emma Stone, The Favourite "Thank you to the members of the HFPA for this honor! It was an unbelievable joy to get to work alongside my two true loves, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz on this film, along with all the other wonderful actors, Tony, Deborah, and our incredible producers. The Favourite wouldn't exist without the visionary that is Yorgos Lanthimos. Thank you especially to Yorgos for your guidance, brilliance, and friendship."

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America? "I appreciate the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing me, which luckily is something that none of the guests on the show did. This is such a special honour for me as the HFPA are always among the first to really appreciate my ever evolving humour. I am humbled to be recognised among such a wonderful group of nominees, all of whom I admire. This show was a labour of love for over two years. It is a shame they overlooked the amazing performances by the rest of the cast, particularly Dick Cheney and Roy Moore. Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony."

Bill Hader, Barry "I'm beyond honored to be nominated with these other actors and amazing series. But I'm especially happy to see Mr. Winkler back in the mix. He's a legend."

FX Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story "Playing Donatella, who I admire so much was a huge honor and working with Ryan was a truly wonderful experience. I am so grateful to the HFPA for this nomination and even more excited that Edgar, Darren and the show are being recognized as well. Thank you."

Fox Searchlight Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me? "I am thrilled and amazed to be nominated by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I'm so proud of my non-biological brother - Richard E. Grant - on his nomination. Forever grateful to Marielle Heller, our brilliant ship's captain. I'm humbled to be in the company of the other dreamy nominees."

Archer Gray Productions Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? "I am utterly stunned and astonished to be nominated by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Humbled and enormously THRILLED to be sharing this honor with Melissa McCarthy, my true partner in crime!!! Gratitude abounds for our brilliant director Marielle Heller."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Mark Ronson, "Shallow," A Star Is Born "It's an incredible honour to be nominated for a Golden Globe. Especially to be part of such a powerful and authentic movie with so much amazing music at the forefront. Thank you to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga for making something so beautiful -it literally made our song sing and my dear brothers Anthony and Andrew for the emotion they put into this tune with us. And a huge thank you to the HFPA for recognizing our song."

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Troye Sivan, Jónsi & Brett McLaughlin, "Revelation," Boy Erased "Writing 'Revelation' for Boy Erased was an incredible honor for all of us. The song echoes the film's message that love is love, and that not only is there no way to change who you love, but there is no reason to change. We're thrilled that the HFPA and Golden Globes heard that in our song and are humbled by this nomination."

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Linda Perry, "Girl in the Movies," Dumplin' "At 6:20am a friend sent me a tweet saying congratulations on the nomination. Honestly, I was like 'nomination?' I immediately started searching the storage in my memory, then another congrats came in saying for Golden Globe Nom. Then I was like 'Yay Dolly!' I love her so much, and of course I'm happy for myself, but I am SO HAPPY for Dolly. She walked into my life and turned the lights on, and I have not been able to shut them off since. So proud and honoured to be part of each other's Journey. Thank you to the HFPA for recognizing Dumplin' and 'Girl in the Movies.'"

Daniel McFadden/Image.net Claire Foy, First Man "It's such an honour to receive this nomination today. I'm so proud of First Man and share this nomination with all the cast and crew. I also share this with the entire Armstrong family who have been so generous and kind throughout the whole process of making this film. Thank you so much HFPA...see you in January!!!!"

Amazon Studios Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy "WOW! Have woken up with a rush of gratitude and excitement this morning! I see the other men in my category, some of whom I've already gotten a chance to meet, and I am humbled to even be considered alongside their wonderful performances. Thank you to the HFPA for supporting another indie-minded film, I am soaking up all the gratitude I can. Thank you!"

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Mahershala Ali, Green Book "I'd like to thank the HFPA for this extraordinary honor. I'm humbled that all our work has been recognized in such a broad capacity, especially that of my friends Viggo Mortensen and Peter Farrelly. Green Book offered a unique opportunity to embody a man with breadth, virtuosity and complexity. I'm so grateful that our story has resonance in a time that calls for empathy."

Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox Rachel Weisz, The Favourite "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing The Favourite. I'm so proud to be nominated alongside such a brilliant group of actresses, including my incredible co-star Emma. And all hail our nominated Queen Olivia! These honors are a testament to the brilliance of our director Yorgos Lanthimos."

Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born "I am very grateful A Star Is Born has touched so many people and to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing our film with such abundance. I've wanted to tell stories through film for as long as I can remember and I feel lucky even to have had the opportunity to do that – to be included in a community of such inspiring artists is incredibly humbling. A huge congrats to all of this morning's nominees and especially to my dear friend, Lady Gaga."

Disney Enterprises, Inc. Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns "I delighted in playing every aspect of this extraordinary and iconic character. The entire experience working on it was spellbinding and that's largely to do with the incomparable Rob Marshall who took on this project with great love, depth and courage in his heart. I'm thrilled for Lin and for the recognition for our beautiful score as well as the film as a whole. Thank you again."

Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns "Woke up to my phone leaping off the bedside table," the actor tweeted. "Grateful for the nom, grateful to the @goldenglobes, grateful to all of you

#GoldenGlobes."

Focus Features Charlize Theron, Tully "I honestly didn't expect this and am completely thrilled. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this incredible nomination. I loved playing Marlo, so this is a real honor."

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman "I found out about these Golden Globe Nominations for BlackKklansman in-between advising my NYU Grad School students because I teach on Thursdays. The first word that came to mind was 'BOOM SHAKALAKA.' Thank you to the HFPA!"

HBO Henry Winkler, Barry "It is really hard to wrap my head around this wonderful recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press. How extraordinary this award season is turning out for Barry and The Winklers. What a gift!"

Sky Atlantic Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose "Thrilled! Thanks to the HFPA. I couldn't be happier. An early Christmas pressie!! X"

FX Billy Porter, Pose "WOW! Thank you to the HFPA for supporting and embracing our show. And to Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk and the POSE gang for believing in us. I'm so grateful to have lived long enough to see this day when the stories of LGBTQ people of color are front and center! The category is...LOVE!"

FX Networks Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story "After a long night of shooting in South Africa, I woke up to this beautiful news. I am so happy and touched to share this honor with Darren, Penelope and everyone involved in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace. Playing Gianni has been a transforming experience in my life, for which I will always be grateful, and I thank Ryan Murphy for the opportunity. I am truly thrilled. Thank you to the HFPA."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie "I am so honored to receive this nomination from the members of the HFPA. I'm honored on behalf of Sony Classics and our entire film to be included in such an impressive group of actors but most of all, I'm so pleased to see the great Babe himself, Oliver Hardy acknowledged in this way. He's got a sweet grin on his face this morning wherever he is, just like me. Long live the eternal clowns Laurel and Hardy."

Annapurna Pictures Nicole Kidman, Destroyer "I am so grateful to be nominated for such an untraditional female character. Erin Bell is complicated, raw and dangerous, and it was a privilege to portray her. I share this with Karyn Kusama as well as all of the cast and crew; It was truly a passion project for all of us. A huge thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press."

Warner Bros. Pictures Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians "What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now... I'm ecstatic but also in shock!" Wu tweeted. "Thank you @goldenglobes !!!"

David Lee / Focus Features John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for this incredible honor and for your support of BlacKkKlansman. My deepest appreciation to the legendary Spike Lee - we stand on your shoulders, sir. Thank you to the most talented group of actors and the crew, and to Focus Features for their unwavering support. Most importantly -- Ron Stallworth, you're a hero. Thank you for allowing me to tell your story on screen. This is a surreal moment, wow. Thank you."

HBO Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects "What a thrill and an honor to be nominated alongside phenomenal actresses. Today was a triumph for Sharp Objects. Working on this limited series was a remarkable process and I'm grateful to have been a part of it."



Sony Pictures Glenn Close, The Wife "I'm beyond thrilled and especially thankful for Meg Wolitzer who wrote the novel and Jane Anderson who wrote the screenplay 15 years ago, and for Rosalie Swedlin and Claudia Bluemhuber who had the crazy passion to bring it to the screen. I share this with the brilliant Jonathan Pryce, who was the only one to received a Nobel Prize for literature this year, even if it was just in a movie…and most of all director Bjorn Runge who made my performance possible."

Amazon Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Huge thanks to the HFPA for continuing to celebrate our show and for putting us in such fantastic company. This is the warmest welcome to season 2."

A24 Elsie Fisher, 8th Grade "Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor. It's been an incredible journey so far, and I feel very lucky to be part of it. I share this with Bo Burnham. Without him, none of this would ever be possible. He created a character that has left a mark on people of all ages and I will be forever grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to bring Kayla to life."

National Geographic Channel Antoni Banderas, Genius: Picasso "Thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition that I share with the phenomenal team of great professionals that National Geographic put together to create this complicated, controversial and amazing Genius. I would love also to mention my home town of Málaga, birth place of Picasso too, for its continual effort to become a referential city of culture."

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Viggo Mortensen, Green Book "I am grateful to the HFPA for this recognition, and proudly share it with Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and the rest of Green Book's wonderful cast. Thank you, Peter Farrelly, for making a movie that inspires hope and compassion. By inviting audiences to laugh and be genuinely moved, and also to think profoundly about our society's past and present, you have given us a story equal to the best work of Frank Capra and Preston Sturges."

Mike Yarish/Netflix Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method "It is such an honor to be nominated as a comedy actor for The Kominsky Method."

BBC Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal "Very very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press. Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration."