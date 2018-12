Rachel Brosnahan, Elsie Fisher and More Stars React to 2019 Golden Globes Nominations

Now that the nominations have been announced, celebs reactions are starting to roll in!

Take a look at all of the nominee reactions below!

Warner Bros. Pictures Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians "What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now... I'm ecstatic but also in shock!" Wu tweeted. "Thank you @goldenglobes !!!"

David Lee / Focus Features John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for this incredible honor and for your support of BlacKkKlansman. My deepest appreciation to the legendary Spike Lee - we stand on your shoulders, sir. Thank you to the most talented group of actors and the crew, and to Focus Features for their unwavering support. Most importantly -- Ron Stallworth, you're a hero. Thank you for allowing me to tell your story on screen. This is a surreal moment, wow. Thank you."

HBO Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects "What a thrill and an honor to be nominated alongside phenomenal actresses. Today was a triumph for Sharp Objects. Working on this limited series was a remarkable process and I'm grateful to have been a part of it."



Sony Pictures Glenn Close, The Wife "I'm thrilled," Close said on the Today show. "I'm in bed, I did two shows yesterday...I didn't even know it was happening...I was surprised; I thought it was a butt call this morning."

Amazon Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Huge thanks to the HFPA for continuing to celebrate our show and for putting us in such fantastic company. This is the warmest welcome to season 2."

A24 Elsie Fisher, 8th Grade "WHAT," Fisher tweeted Wednesday morning.

National Geographic Channel Antoni Banderas, Genius: Picasso "Thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition that I share with the phenomenal team of great professionals that National Geographic put together to create this complicated, controversial and amazing Genius. I would love also to mention my home town of Málaga, birth place of Picasso too, for its continual effort to become a referential city of culture."

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Viggo Mortensen, Green Book "I am grateful to the HFPA for this recognition, and proudly share it with Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and the rest of Green Book's wonderful cast. Thank you, Peter Farrelly, for making a movie that inspires hope and compassion. By inviting audiences to laugh and be genuinely moved, and also to think profoundly about our society's past and present, you have given us a story equal to the best work of Frank Capra and Preston Sturges."

Mike Yarish/Netflix Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method "It is such an honor to be nominated as a comedy actor for The Kominsky Method."

BBC Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal "Very very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press. Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration."