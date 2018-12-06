Rachel Brosnahan, Elsie Fisher and More Stars React to 2019 Golden Globes Nominations

Amazon
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 6:52 AM
The 2019 Golden Globes nominations are in!
The list of this year's nominees were announced by Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater on Thursday morning, with Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Rachel Brosnahan and Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher all scoring nods. Hours before the nominees were revealed, it was announced that Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Sambergwill host the ceremony in January. In addition to co-hosting the show, Oh is also up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama at the ceremony.
Now that the nominations have been announced, celebs reactions are starting to roll in!
Take a look at all of the nominee reactions below!
"What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now... I'm ecstatic but also in shock!" Wu tweeted. "Thank you @goldenglobes !!!"
"Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for this incredible honor and for your support of BlacKkKlansman. My deepest appreciation to the legendary Spike Lee - we stand on your shoulders, sir. Thank you to the most talented group of actors and the crew, and to Focus Features for their unwavering support. Most importantly -- Ron Stallworth, you're a hero. Thank you for allowing me to tell your story on screen. This is a surreal moment, wow. Thank you."
"What a thrill and an honor to be nominated alongside phenomenal actresses. Today was a triumph for Sharp Objects. Working on this limited series was a remarkable process and I'm grateful to have been a part of it."
"I'm thrilled," Close said on the Today show. "I'm in bed, I did two shows yesterday...I didn't even know it was happening...I was surprised; I thought it was a butt call this morning."
"Huge thanks to the HFPA for continuing to celebrate our show and for putting us in such fantastic company. This is the warmest welcome to season 2."
"WHAT," Fisher tweeted Wednesday morning.
"Thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition that I share with the phenomenal team of great professionals that National Geographic put together to create this complicated, controversial and amazing Genius. I would love also to mention my home town of Málaga, birth place of Picasso too, for its continual effort to become a referential city of culture."
"I am grateful to the HFPA for this recognition, and proudly share it with Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and the rest of Green Book's wonderful cast. Thank you, Peter Farrelly, for making a movie that inspires hope and compassion. By inviting audiences to laugh and be genuinely moved, and also to think profoundly about our society's past and present, you have given us a story equal to the best work of Frank Capra and Preston Sturges."
"It is such an honor to be nominated as a comedy actor for The Kominsky Method."
"Very very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press. Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration."
"Waking up in the dark this morning, getting ready and heading out to film into the freezing Canadian Rockies, I received this wonderful news. Today will make for a much warmer day."
