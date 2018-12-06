Rachel Brosnahan, Elsie Fisher and More Stars React to 2019 Golden Globes Nominations

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 6:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon

The 2019 Golden Globes nominations are in!

The list of this year's nominees were announced by Terry CrewsDanai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater on Thursday morning, with Lady GagaBradley CooperJulia Roberts, Rachel Brosnahan and Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher all scoring nods. Hours before the nominees were revealed, it was announced that Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Sambergwill host the ceremony in January. In addition to co-hosting the show, Oh is also up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama at the ceremony.

Now that the nominations have been announced, celebs reactions are starting to roll in!

Photos

2019 Golden Globes: Nominee Reactions

Take a look at all of the nominee reactions below!

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

"What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now... I'm ecstatic but also in shock!" Wu tweeted. "Thank you @goldenglobes !!!"

BlacKkKlansman, John David Washington, Laura Harrier

David Lee / Focus Features

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

"Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for this incredible honor and for your support of BlacKkKlansman. My deepest appreciation to the legendary Spike Lee - we stand on your shoulders, sir. Thank you to the most talented group of actors and the crew, and to Focus Features for their unwavering support. Most importantly -- Ron Stallworth, you're a hero. Thank you for allowing me to tell your story on screen. This is a surreal moment, wow. Thank you."

Sharp Objects, Patricia Clarkson

HBO

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

"What a thrill and an honor to be nominated alongside phenomenal actresses. Today was a triumph for Sharp Objects. Working on this limited series was a remarkable process and I'm grateful to have been a part of it."

Article continues below

Glenn Close, The Wife

Sony Pictures

Glenn Close, The Wife

"I'm thrilled," Close said on the Today show. "I'm in bed, I did two shows yesterday...I didn't even know it was happening...I was surprised; I thought it was a butt call this morning."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

Amazon

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"Huge thanks to the HFPA for continuing to celebrate our show and for putting us in such fantastic company. This is the warmest welcome to season 2."

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade film

A24

Elsie Fisher, 8th Grade

"WHAT," Fisher tweeted Wednesday morning.

Article continues below

Genius, Antonio Banderas

National Geographic Channel

Antoni Banderas, Genius: Picasso

"Thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition that I share with the phenomenal team of great professionals that National Geographic put together to create this complicated, controversial and amazing Genius. I would love also to mention my home town of Málaga, birth place of Picasso too, for its continual effort to become a referential city of culture."

Green Book, Viggo Mortensen

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

"I am grateful to the HFPA for this recognition, and proudly share it with Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and the rest of Green Book's wonderful cast. Thank you, Peter Farrelly, for making a movie that inspires hope and compassion. By inviting audiences to laugh and be genuinely moved, and also to think profoundly about our society's past and present, you have given us a story equal to the best work of Frank Capra and Preston Sturges."

Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Mike Yarish/Netflix

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

"It is such an honor to be nominated as a comedy actor for The Kominsky Method."

Article continues below

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

BBC

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

"Very very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press. Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration."

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lily Gavin

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

"Waking up in the dark this morning, getting ready and heading out to film into the freezing Canadian Rockies, I received this wonderful news. Today will make for a much warmer day."

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6, for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special, followed by the telecast on NBC at 8 p.m. And check out FandangoNOW to download or stream all of this year's nominated films and TV shows for half-off all weekend!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Awards , Rachel Brosnahan , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Black Panther

2019 Golden Globes Nominations: Movie Snubs and Surprises

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Constance Wu on the Significance of Crazy Rich Asians: "We Are Putting Possibility on the Screens"

Jason Momoa, Saturday Night Live

A Super Excited Jason Momoa Is Naked and Roaming the Halls of Saturday Night Live

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther and More Make History With 2019 Golden Globe Nominations

Emily Blunt

Why Emily Blunt Is the Perfect Modern Movie Star

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

A Round of Applause for 2019's First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Venice Film Festival

How Bradley Cooper Helped Lady Gaga Open Up in A Star Is Born

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.