A Round of Applause for 2019's First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

  By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 6:23 AM

Welcome to the club!

There's a select group of stars who can call themselves Golden Globe Award nominees and today, a few more famous faces joined that special list. 

Early Thursday, Terry CrewsDanai GuriraLeslie Mannand Christian Slaterrevealed the names in the 2019 Golden Globe nominee pool, among them Hollywood veterans like Glenn CloseDolly Parton and Robert Redford

While it's certainly a special day when you wake up to news of a Golden Globe nomination, it's all the more memorable the first time around.  

Such was the case for actors and actresses like Crazy Rich AsiansConstance Wu and Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher as well as former Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges and Emmy winner Darren Criss

"WHAT," a seemingly shocked 15-year-old Fisher tweeted early Thursday. 

2019's First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

Check out the rest of the 2019 Golden Globe first-time nominees in E!'s gallery above. A round of applause for these first-time nominees!

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6, for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special, followed by the telecast on NBC at 8 p.m. And check out FandangoNOW to download or stream all of this year's nominated films and TV shows for half-off all weekend!

