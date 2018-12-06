A Round of Applause for 2019's First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

Welcome to the club!

There's a select group of stars who can call themselves Golden Globe Award nominees and today, a few more famous faces joined that special list.

Early Thursday, Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mannand Christian Slaterrevealed the names in the 2019 Golden Globe nominee pool, among them Hollywood veterans like Glenn Close, Dolly Parton and Robert Redford.

While it's certainly a special day when you wake up to news of a Golden Globe nomination, it's all the more memorable the first time around.

Such was the case for actors and actresses like Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu and Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher as well as former Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges and Emmy winner Darren Criss.

"WHAT," a seemingly shocked 15-year-old Fisher tweeted early Thursday.