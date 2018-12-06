2019 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

NBC
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 5:25 AM
NBC
Hollywood's Party of the Year is around the corner—and it's got an insane guest list!
Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater just announced the complete list of nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes. The actors assembled at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, joining Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Isan Alba, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna and Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions Barry Adelman. The HFPA votes to select the winners in 25 categories: 14 in film and 11 in television.
Tatna also announced a new award in the television category—the equivalent of film's Cecil B. DeMille Award—will be introduced in 2019. It's the first special achievement award since 1952.
The HFPA live-streamed the ceremony on Facebook and on its website at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m. PT. NBC's Today then broadcast the additional categories on TV starting at 8:34 a.m. ET/PT.
NBC will broadcast the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards live, coast-to-coast, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Jan. 6, 2019. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host the event. "We're excited to welcome Sandra and Andy as co-hosts of Hollywood's Party of the Year," Tatna said. "Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can't wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage."
The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
FILM:
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Warner Bros. Pictures
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Capernum (Lebanon)
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
ROMA (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios
Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Emily Bunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Deborah Davis and Tony MacNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book
Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'
"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War
"Revelation," Boy Erased
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
TELEVISION:
Best Television Series — Drama
The Americans (FX)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Homecoming (Prime Video)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Pose (FX Networks)
Twentieth Century Fox
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Focus Features
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antoni Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl: The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Hulu
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
