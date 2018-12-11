Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish Will Make You Laugh Out Loud in This Night School Gag Reel

by Anna Von Oehsen | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 4:00 AM
The takes may not have been perfect, but they were hilarious!
Night School stars Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Rob Riggle get dirty, theatrical and hysterical in new outtakes from the motion picture.
In the comedy, Haddish plays a night school teacher named Carrie, who is in charge of a class of troublemakers who hope to pass the GED exam and complete high school. One of these students is Teddy Walker, played by Hart, who has to give the class everything he's got to pass and change his future, after his career takes an unexpected turn. For those who have yet to see the film, all you need to know is that Carrie's unconventional teaching methods and the students' interesting personalities make for some entertaining moments.
2018 has been a stand-out year for both of the award-winning actors. Haddish was awarded her very first Emmy in honor of her impeccable hosting duties on Saturday Night Live, while Hart earned the title of Best Comedy Act of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards. Not to mention, the Jumanji star was recently announced as the host for the 2019 Academy Awards.
Not only do the two comedians have great chemistry on-screen, but their real-life relationship goes way back. When Haddish was first starting off in the industry many years ago, Hart loaned her $300 to help her find a place to say after learning she was living in her car. Although Haddish continues to try and pay her friend back, he refuses to accept the money. "I love my sister @tiffanyhaddish ....She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me....What she doesn't know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn't wearing later that day!!!! I'm dead serious," he wrote on Instagram. "Check your wig cap @tiffanyhaddish ....I love u and I will never take from you. You being my Co-Star in my movie Night School was more than enough. Love u with ur funky ass!!!! #NightSchool #HittingTheatersEverywhereSept28th."
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
We can't wait to see what the funny duo will come out with next and, more importantly, where their friendship will take them.
Check out the video above to watch the behind-the-scenes clips showing a more candid side of the comedians who can't seem to control their laughter from the slip-ups and funny material.
Night School is available on digital Dec. 11.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
