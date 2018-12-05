Chloë Grace Moretz Spotted Kissing Model Kate Harrison

Chloë Grace Moretz has a new lady in her life.

On Monday night, the Carrie star was spotted smooching model Kate Harrison after a night out on the town in Malibu, Calif.. The photos, published by TMZ, show the 21-year-old actress snuggling with the Playboy model, before they stop to passionately kiss.

The PDA was the cherry on top of a sweet night out. Chloë and Kate started off the intimate evening by dining at the famous restaurant Nobu, before heading over to the celebrity hot spot Soho House for a night cap.

Moretz formerly dated Brooklyn Beckham, the son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, on and off for many years, but they called it quits for good in April after Brooklyn was seen kissing a model named Lexi Wood, thus ending their recently rekindled relationship.

Luckily, she learned more lessons than one from their roller coaster relationship, like the importance of privacy in building a sustainable romance.