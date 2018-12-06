The Ultimate Fit Friend Gift Guide 2018

Whether or not you love to workout, we all have that one fit friend that sticks to gym life 365 days a year.

Yeah, you wish you could be more like them but sometimes it's more fun to let them do their thing. They inspire you, plain and simple, so when the holidays roll around you want to let them know it. And how do you show your love? By gifting them with some very useful new gym gear you know they'll use.

From flirty hot pink boxing gloves to super nice go-to yoga pants, here are our favorites.

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

LuLuLemon Jacket

BUY IT: Define Jacket, $118 at LuLuLemon

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Everlast Premium Synthetic Leather Sparring Gloves

BUY IT: Everlast Premium Synthetic Leather Sparring Gloves, $32 at Target

 

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Adidas Squad III Tote Bag

BUY IT: Adidas Squad III Tote Bag, $36 at Amazon

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

JLab Crasher Micro Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker

BUY IT: JLab Crasher Micro Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $20 at Dicks Sporting Goods

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Wide Yoga Headband

BUY IT: Wide Yoga Headband, $12 at Target

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Reversible Printed Yoga Mat

BUY IT: Reversible Printed Yoga Mats, $30 at Target

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

SKLZ Trainer Medicine Ball

BUY IT: SKLZ Trainer Medicine Ball, $50 at Target

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Agility Ladder with Carry Bag

BUY IT: Agility Ladder with Carry Bag, $14 at Amazon

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Adidas Defender III Duffel Bag

BUY IT: Adidas Defender III Duffel Bag, $24 at Amazon

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Motivational Fitness Workout Sports Water Bottle

BUY IT: Motivational Fitness Workout Sports Water Bottle, $20 at Amazon

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Pilates & Yoga Canvas Mat Bag

BUY IT: Pilates & Yoga Canvas Mat Bag, $43 at Target

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Restore Deep Tissue Roller

BUY IT: Restore Deep Tissue Roller, $25 at Target

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Everlast Cardio Kickboxing Fitness Gloves

BUY IT: Everlast Cardio Kickboxing Fitness Gloves, $20 at Target

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

VICTORIA SPORT Quarter-Zip Pullover

BUY IT: VICTORIA SPORT Essential Quarter-Zip Pullover, $40 at Victoria's Secret

 

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Wunder Under High-Rise 1/2 Tight

BUY IT: Wunder Under High-Rise 1/2 Tight, $59 at LuLuLemon

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker

BUY IT: Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker, $150 at Dicks Sporting Goods

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

VICTORIA SPORT KNOCKOUT SIDE STRAP TIGHT

BUY IT: VICTORIA SPORT KNOCKOUT BY VICTORIA SPORT SIDE STRAP TIGHT, $70 at Victoria's Secret

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

BUY IT: Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $149 at Amazon

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Victoria's Secret Satin Bomber

BUY IT: SATIN BOMBER, $80 at Victoria's Secret

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

BUY IT: Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, $22 at Amazon

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

GoPro HERO

BUY IT: GoPro HERO — Waterproof Digital Action Camera for Travel, $175 at Amazon

E-comm: Fit Friend Gift Guide

Adidas Originals Zip-Up Track Jacket

BUY IT: Adidas Originals Zip-Up Track Jacket, $80 at Urban Outfitters

We love these products, and we hope you do too.

