Why Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Are Absolutely Perfect Golden Globes Hosts

Never have we been more excited for the Golden Globes.

Yes, we nearly died when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted three years in a row (2013 through 2015), and it's always fun to watch Ricky Gervais skewer Hollywood in that giggly way only he can, and Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon are masters at their hosting craft, but this year honestly and unexpectedly takes the cake.

NBC just announced that the hosts for the 2019 ceremony, taking place on January 6, will be Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, a duo best known for their brief but memorable presentation of Best TV Comedy Director at the 2018 Emmys. You might recall Oh tearing up the envelope with the winner inside and nervously shouting that the winner was both La La Land and Jeremy Park, a guy she dated once who could totally be a director of TV comedies now.