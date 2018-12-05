Pregnant Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Solo Appearance at King's College London

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle

twitter.com/The_ACU

Pregnant Meghan Markle stepped out for an unannounced educational event solo on Wednesday.

Wearing a black outfit, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the Association of Commonwealth Universities' gathering of university leaders, academics, and international scholarship students at King's College London on Wednesday.

She and the other guests discussed the role of universities in addressing human trafficking and modern slavery, gender equality and inclusion, peace and reconciliation, and climate change and resilience, according to the ACU

Meghan had given a speech about education at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji during her and Prince Harry's recent first joint royal tour in October.

Photos

A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

A day earlier, Meghan had jointed Harry at a Christmas carol event in London benefiting The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which raises money to "improve the quality of education in impoverished rural Ugandan schools by investing in buildings and providing hygienic and educational resources."

On Monday, Meghan met with former First Lady Michelle Obama during her book tour stop at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh to Host the 2019 Golden Globes

Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B and Offset Split: What's at Stake in Their Financial Empire

Dynamite Kid, WWE

WWE Star Dynamite Kid Dead at 60

Aaron Rodgers, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With His Folks Amid Family Drama

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima Are Secretly Married

Jessica Simpson, Natalie Portman

Jessica Simpson Comes for Natalie Portman After Virginity Comments

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal Joining Instagram Is the Mid-Week Surprise We All Needed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.