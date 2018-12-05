Jessica Simpson Claps Back at Natalie Portman Over Bikini Photo Remarks

Jessica Simpson is not happy with Natalie Portman shaming her over a magazine cover she appeared in almost 20 years ago.

In an interview with USA Today, published on Tuesday, the 37-year-old Oscar winner said, "I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying 'I'm a virgin' while wearing a bikini, and I was confused. Like, I don't know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl."

Simpson, 38, tweeted in response on Wednesday, "@Natalieportman- I was disappointed this morning when I read that I 'confused' you by wearing a bikini in a published photo taken of me when I was still a virgin in 1999. As public figures, we both know our image is not totally in our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define us and box us in. However, I was taught to be myself and honor the different ways all women express themselves, which is why I believed then- and I believe now- that being sexy in a bikini and being proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex."