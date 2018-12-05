Ariana Grande on Her Public Romances: "I Make Mistakes, and I Learn From Them"

Grande also reflects on her past romances that have played out in the public eye.

"This is how I meet people — I can't just, like, meet someone at a bar," she tells Billboard. "I live fast and full-out, and I make mistakes, and I learn from them and I'm grateful no matter what happens."

Grande references her relationships with Miller, Davidson, Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez in her hit song "Thank U, Next," which has become her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1.

The songstress, who tells the outlet that she's "really lucky and really unlucky at the same time," confirms that she sent Davidson the song before releasing it. "I wasn't going to blindside anybody," Grande says.