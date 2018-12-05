Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Reception Look Took 12,000 Hours to Create

The bride and groom seemed to have a wonderful time socializing with their guests and posing for portraits with their photographers.

"Their moods were very jubilant," a source told E! News. "She was happy and addressing everyone in the party. She was also being very accommodating to the photographers. She and Jonas looks like they are on top of the world."

The couple tied the knot over the weekend in two ceremonies at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace: a Christian service and a traditional Indian ceremony

For the first ceremony, Chopra walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren Gown and 75-foot veil. She was escorted by her mother, Madhu. Jonas also wore a classic double-breasted tuxedo by the brand that featured a piece of the bride's dress inside of the lapel. The intimate detail rested over his heart and featured the words "my jaan," which means "my life."

For the second ceremony, Chopra wore a red Indian lehenga by Sabyasachi. According to the designer, the custom piece was hand-embroidered and featured hand-cut organza flowers, French knots and red crystals. The piece took 110 embroiderers and 3,720 hours to create. As for the jewelry, Chopra's bling featured uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold, as well as small stars in uncut diamonds. Jonas wore a hand-quilted silk sherwani and a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta with a chanderi tissue safa on his head. He also accessorized his look with a rose-cut kalgi and diamond necklace by Sabyasachi, as well as Christian Louboutin gold shoes.

There were also several pre-wedding festivities that week, too, including a Mehendi ceremony and a Sangeet.