Dreams Come True: Candace Cameron Bure and Melissa Joan Hart Had a Christmas Queens Night Out

It finally happened: Melissa Joan Hart and Candace Cameron Bure got off social media and text chains and got together in real life. Queens of Christmas unite!

Cameron Bure posted the photo on her Instagram, Hart reposted, and honestly, our hearts are full of sappy Christmas movie cheer. Long live the Queens of Christmas!

"After 20+ years meeting for the first time, being on Boy Meets World together, texting and talking on the phone over the years, @melissajoanhart and I finally got a chance to have dinner together," Cameron Bure said with some emojis, a #GirlsNightOut tag and an "XOXO" ending like she's Gossip Girl.