Kim Kardashian Reveals the ''Dramatic'' Reason Their Family Christmas Card Tradition Is Over

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about the controversial demise of the Kardashian family Christmas card.

E! News caught up with the makeup guru at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop in the South Coast Plaza mall, where she dished on the family holiday card and whether little sis Khloe Kardashian will be with the rest of the Kards on Christmas.

First and foremost, the reality star got down to the reasons why the Kardashian-Jenner clan decided to forego the highly-anticipated photo shoot. It appears that after last year's drama, the family felt they no longer had it in them to coordinate a card that would top the masterpiece from last year. "I have to say, in thanks to last year's Christmas card, that really did just f--k us over," Kim explains. "That was so dramatic."

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will recall that it was the holiday photo-shoot that lead to the fight where Kim called Kourtney Kardashian the "least interesting to look at." So, it's safe to say that cancelling this year's holiday greeting was probably for the best.