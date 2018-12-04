The Flash 100th Ep Ends With Nora Bombshell: What Comes Next?

Well well well, Nora WestAllen. What are you up to?

Tonight's 100th episode of The Flash turned out to be a little more than just a trip back in time. It also revealed a few important things that will likely be a pretty big deal for this show at some point. Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is secretly working with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh, 1/7), who's stuck in a prison cell in the future. It seems like she's been sending him messages through her journal, which is all written in a time language she invented—the same symbol-filled language Barry was writing in when he came back from the Speed Force last season. Apparently, whatever's written in it won't change even if the timeline does, and she's been sending messages written in that language to some mysterious recipient.

Nora's involvement with Thawne is a pretty big deal for the series, as the cast told us during the episode's celebration party.

"The teaser at the end is gonna rock the season and the series, being that Eobard Thawne is not only around still, but potentially working with Nora in some capacity," Grant Gustin told us, though the show hasn't broached the subject again in the episodes that have been filmed so far. "I can only imagine it's gonna be pretty ugly."