Kate Middleton Dazzles in Lover's Knot Tiara at Buckingham Palace Diplomatic Reception

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 5:26 PM

Queen Elizabeth II and Duchess Kate Middleton were truly the belles of the ball at Buckingham Palace.

The two royals made their grand entrance with their husbands in tow, but all eyes were on the leading ladies of the family.

For the annual reception, Kate sported a glittering custom Jenny Packham dress that perfectly complimented the festive holiday season. The modest white gown featured a draping neckline and was accented by delicate sequins. As for jewelry, the Duchess donned a diamond bracelet, the gorgeous Lover's Knot tiara, which was a wedding gift to Princess Diana, and matching pearl earrings. She also wore the yellow Royal Family Order, which was awarded to her by the Queen herself.

The Queen looked regal as ever in a similar gown, but the long-sleeve dress by Angela Kelly had gold accents. As always, the queen wore her blue sash with the gorgeous Queen Mary Girls of Great Britain and Ireland crown she so often wears, and the signature small handbag. 

Camilla matched her fellow royals in a white, silk Bruce Oldfield dress that was embellished with sequins. Her accessories included a Boucheron tiara, pearl choker and pearl earrings. 

Kate truly went out with a bang on the Tuesday night after hosting a party for military families earlier in the day. While it didn't call for the black tie ensembles, Kate dazzled in a black button-up sweater and a stylish plaid skirt by Emilia Wickstead. The midi length skirt covered a daring pair of black, high-heeled boots. 

Fashion aside, Kate dazzled the crowds in more ways than one. The Duchess had the crowd's full attention when she shared her own experiences as a military wife. "As someone whose husband served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves home to do the job they trained for," the mother-of-two shared. "But I can't imagine how it feels when your loved ones are away on active service over Christmas or at those special family moments."

And this holiday season will be full of many special moments as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate the holidays with a new family of three. 

