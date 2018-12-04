Pete Davidson Apparently Blocked Ariana Grande on Instagram

Pete Davidson isn't the only one saying "thank u, next" around here.

The Saturday Night Live comedian recently returned to Instagram, but this time Davidson did it without one particular follower: his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande. The two of them got engaged in June and ended their relationship in October.

On Monday, he penned a passionate note to his Instagram followers about the perpetual bullying he has been dealing with over the past few months. "I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts of frame of reference," he wrote. "Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months."

Davidson also took a moment to talk about mental health, an issue that he has been very transparent and vocal about over the years.