19 White Elephant Gifts for the Win

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 3:00 AM
Going to a holiday party? Of course you are!
Or, being the busy bee that you are, you're probably going to a few this month. It's exciting to mix and mingle but, truth be told, you're a little stressed about what to get for that white elephant gift exchange. We feel you. Selecting a gift that's funny but still cool and will be hit, no matter the person that gets it, is a tall order. But don't worry, we did the brainstorming and this list of 19 sure-to-please gifts will certainly be well received.
All you have to do is press add to cart!
BUY IT: Gingerbread Man Can't Feel My Face T Shirt, $16 at Spencers
BUY IT: Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler Cup, $30 at Amazon
BUY IT: Stuff Every Wine Snob Should Know, $10 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: Elf Ugly Holiday Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $10 at Target
BUY IT: Star Wars Movie Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Sounds Mask, $32 at Amazon
BUY IT: What Do You Meme The Real Housewives, $13 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: Dr. Seuss The Grinch Ceramic Mugs 2 pack, $20 at Target
BUY IT: Nike Brasila Training Gymsack, $12 at Nordstrom Rack
