19 White Elephant Gifts for the Win

Going to a holiday party? Of course you are!

Or, being the busy bee that you are, you're probably going to a few this month. It's exciting to mix and mingle but, truth be told, you're a little stressed about what to get for that white elephant gift exchange. We feel you. Selecting a gift that's funny but still cool and will be hit, no matter the person that gets it, is a tall order. But don't worry, we did the brainstorming and this list of 19 sure-to-please gifts will certainly be well received.