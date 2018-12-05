The Top 34 Cozy Items to Buy Right Now

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 6:00 AM

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Stocksy

We are here for wintertime, but why is it that, in reality, it's always so much colder than we've remembered?

Well for us, it's because we're choosing to recall the good things about the season: the warm crackling fireplace, the fuzzy oversized blankets, the snuggly teddy bear jackets. You know the ultra-cozy things that make the season bearable and dare we say delightful.

And since there's no such thing as too many fuzzy warm items you can have right about now—from mittens to slippers to blankets—here are our must-shop favorites!

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Fuzzy Leopard Slippers

BUY IT: Leopard Fuzzy Slippers at J. Crew, $39.50

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

BAREFOOT DREAMS Cozy Chic Robe

BUY IT: BAREFOOT DREAMS® CozyChic® Robe at Nordstrom, $99

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw

BUY IT: Eddie Bauer Grizzly Peak Ultra Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw at Wayfair, $28.99
E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

UGG Classic II Mini Ankle Boot

BUY IT: UGG Classic II Mini Ankle Boot at Urban Outfitters, $140

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

THE NORTH FACE Osito Sport Hybrid Jacket

BUY IT: THE NORTH FACE Osito Sport Hybrid Jacket at Nordstrom, $115

 

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Faux Fur Grey Jacket

BUY IT: UNREAL FUR Delish Jacket at FarFetch, $224

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Boucle Fingerless Gloves

BUY IT: Boucle Fingerless Gloves at Urban Outfitters, $24

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Faux Fur Hooded Zip-Front Jacket

BUY IT: UO Faux Fur Hooded Zip-Front Jacket at Urban Outfitters, $99

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Llama Knit Cardigan

BUY IT: Llama Knit Cardigan at Anthropologie, $198

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Cozy Chunky Knit Beanie

BUY IT: Cozy Chunky Knit Beanie at Urban Outfitters, $34

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Avec Les Filles Sherpa Trim Corduroy Jacket

BUY IT: Avec Les Filles Sherpa Trim Corduroy Jacket at Urban Outfitters, $139

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Fair Isle Zip Collar Jumper

BUY IT: Fair Isle Zip Collar Jumper at Topshop, $110

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Lovers + Friends Teddy Fur Coat

BUY IT: Lovers + Friends Teddy Fur Coat at Revolve, $328

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

STEVE MADDEN Faux Shearling Trim Bootie

BUY IT: STEVE MADDEN Bitter Faux Shearling Trim Bootie at Nordstrom, $139.95

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Levi's Denim Sherpa Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: Levi's Oversized Denim Sherpa Trucker Jacket at Urban Outfitters, $168

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Hygge Cardigan

BUY IT: Hygge Cardigan at Anthropologie, $198

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Majorelle Wrap Sweater

BUY IT: Majorelle Coco Wrap Sweater at Revolve, $138

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

I.AM.GIA Faux Fur Jacket

BUY IT: I.AM.GIA Nya Faux Fur Jacket at Urban Outfitters, $350

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Kendall + Kylie Edison Faux Fur Booties

BUY IT: Kendall + Kylie Edison Faux Fur Booties at Revolve, $150

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Dip Dye V Neck Jumper

BUY IT: Dip Dye V Neck Jumper at Topshop, $68

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Fluffy Corduroy Puffer Coat

BUY IT: UO Fluffy Corduroy Puffer Coat at Urban Outfitters, $129

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Zebra Mix Funnel Jumper

BUY IT: Zebra Mix Funnel Jumper at Topshop, $75

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Red Fuzzy Sweater

BUY IT: BB Dakota Jack by BB Dakota Bat Your Lashes Sweater at Revolve, $88

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

MADEWELL Balloon Sleeve Pullover

BUY IT: MADEWELL Balloon Sleeve Pullover Sweater at Nordstrom, $98

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Tularosa Sweater Dress

BUY IT: Tularosa Marla Dress at Revolve, $178

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

BURBERRY Giant Check Cashmere Muffler

BUY IT: BURBERRY Heritage Giant Check Fringed Cashmere Muffler at Nordstrom, $430

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Faux Shearling Jacket

BUY IT: CASLON® Faux Shearling Jacket at Nordstrom, $129

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Emu Metallic Slippers

BUY IT: EMU Amity Slippers at Anthropolgie, $78

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

NORDSTROM AT HOME Faux Fur Throw

BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Cuddle Up Faux Fur Throw Blanket at Nordstrom, $149

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

UGG Cable Knit Over-the-Knee Socks

BUY IT: UGG® Cable Knit Over the Knee Socks at Nordstrom, $39.50

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Wubby Fleece Pullover

BUY IT: THREAD & SUPPLY Wubby Fleece Pullover at Nordstrom, $49.90

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

PATAGONIA Fleece Jacket

BUY IT: PATAGONIA Los Gatos Fleece Jacket at Nordstrom, $129

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Fuzzy Pink Slippers

BUY IT: Mayberry Slipper at Free People, $60

E-comm: 30+ Cozy Items to Buy Now

Faux Shearling Jacket

BUY IT: FRENCH CONNECTION Arabella Faux Shearling Jacket at Nordstrom, $133.50

All we're saying is: Who wants to snuggle? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

