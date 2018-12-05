2019 Golden Globes Nominations Predictions: The Film and TV Nominees Will Be...

Warner Bros. Pictures; Showtime; BBC America; Fox Searchlight Pictures; Universal Pictures; Annapurna Pictures;
by Samantha Schnurr & Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 5:00 AM
Warner Bros. Pictures; Showtime; BBC America; Fox Searchlight Pictures; Universal Pictures; Annapurna Pictures;
Every entertainment lover's favorite season is here: awards!
The 2019 Golden Globe nominations are just a day away. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, The Walking Dead and Black Panther standout Danai Gurira, Welcome to Marwen's Leslie Mann and Mr. Robot star Christian Slater will announce the nominations, which will be streaming right here on E! News on Thursday, Dec. 6. But, before they do, we're here to help you out with our nominations predictions for the hottest categories in film and television. This is a surefire way to sound smart around your water cooler.
Prepare your soundbites about Lady Gaga's performance in A Star Is Born, Maya Rudolph's breakout role in the Amazon series Forever, and just how good If Beale Street Could Talk is.
Below, find our predictions for the key races, including commentary on the tight competition.
Neal Preston/Warner Bros.
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
A Star Is Born
First Man
Bradley Cooper's directorial debut seems like a sure thing for this year's nominees, as does Black Panther, the second-highest grossing film of the year and one of the most beloved by fans and critics alike.
Walt Disney Studios
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Mary Poppins Returns
Crazy Rich Asians
With A Star Is Born in the drama category, there's more room for the year's family-friendly musical, Mary Poppins, as well as the hit ensemble film, Crazy Rich Asians. As for Vice, it wasn't long ago that director Adam McKay's work appealed to the H.F.P.A—with Christian Bale in the lead, no less.
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Christian Bale, Vice
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
This category could bring together Golden Globe acting newcomers and veterans alike this year, including musical virtuoso Lin-Manuel Miranda and legend Robert Redford. Plus, considering he nabbed a nomination for his hit character at 2017's show, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 performance may be just as golden.
Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins
Charlize Theron, Tully
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asian
This lead actress category could welcome 15-year-old breakout star—and Gotham Award Breakthrough Actor—Elsie Fisher for the first time. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron, who gave one of the year's earlier standout performances in Tully—could finish the year off in a big way.
Twentieth Century Fox
Ryan Gosling, First Man
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
The frontrunners for this race seem to be the stars in the pool with musical chops, despite the drama category. Attention must also be paid to recent Gotham Award winner Ethan Hawke.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Glenn Close, The Wife
Viola Davis, Widows
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Julia Roberts, Ben Is Back
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
After her 2016 win and ongoing praise for her film debut, it would be a complete shock if Lady Gaga did not wake up on Thursday to another Golden Globe nod. For Melissa McCarthy, her latest silver screen transformation may finally win her some gold.
Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Sam Rockwell, Vice
The 2019 contenders could potentially include the previous year's winner, Sam Rockwell, who took home the statue for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Fellow nominee, Timothée Chalamet, may get another shot at a statue after his Call Me By Your Name performance missed out on a win earlier this year.
Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox
Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased
With five standout performances from some of the top actresses in Hollywood, the outcome of this category is anyone's guess, though Emma Stone and Nicole Kidman would both be on a roll with wins and nominations in the past two years.
Amazon
Homecoming
Killing Eve
The Handmaid's Tale
Pose
Westworld
The Golden Globes tend to favor new things, so don't expect a lot of old favorites in this category—especially because many aren't eligible. Newcomer Homecoming, which stars Julia Roberts, will likely get a nomination, as will fellow new critical darling Pose. The Handmaid's Tale, last year's winner, will likely be back in the running again, but may not take home the top prize with stiff competition from Killing Eve.
Amazon
John Krasinski, Jack Ryan
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
J.K. Simmons, Counterpart
Stephan James, Homecoming
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves Amazon—and stars returning in new, different vehicles. John Krasinski in Jack Ryan fits that bill. Recent Emmy winner Matthew Rhys will probably get a nomination for the final season of The Americans, and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons will likely have his name called for Starz's Counterpart. Sterling K. Brown continues to be a favorite for his work in This Is Us and awards newcomer Stephen James will likely get a nom for Homecoming.
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
This is going to come down to a fight between some dangerous women. Last year's winner Elisabeth Moss will have to fend off Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, The Americans star Keri Russell and Homecoming's Julia Roberts.
NBC
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Forever
Kidding
Barry
This is (hopefully) it, this is (hopefully) the year The Good Place breaks through at the Golden Globes. NBC's wickedly smart and funny comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson has long-deserved a nod and might just get it, as well as new comedies Forever and Kidding and Barry. Last year's winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be back in the running too.
HBO
Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Last year's winner Aziz Ansari won't be back (the show didn't have a new season), opening up the field to some newcomers, like The Good Place's Ted Danson and Kidding's Jim Carrey. Donald Glover will get a nomination for Atlanta and Bill Hader, this year's Emmy winner, will get one for Barry. Look for Michael Douglas to get the last slot for his new Netflix series.
Amazon
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph, Forever
Alison Brie, GLOW
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan will be back in the running after taking home the 2018 trophy. Again, Golden Globes loves Amazon so Maya Rudolph will (rightfully) get nominated for her work in the comedy Forever. Alison Brie will be back for GLOW, along with Kristen Bell for The Good Place. Rounding out the final spot is Issa Rae for Insecure.
FX
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Maniac
Sharp Objects
Bodyguard
A Very English Scandal
The breakout international hit Bodyguard will get nominated, as will FX's latest iteration of American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace. HBO's Sharp Objects will be up for the award, as will Amazon's A Very English Scandal and Netflix's Maniac.
Netflix
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Emmy winner Darren Criss will be up for this award, as will Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal. Golden Globes love a good musical, so John Legend could get the chance to add a Golden Globe to his EGOT here. Richard Madden is getting buzz for his work in Bodyguard and the Golden Globes love Benedict Cumberbatch.
Netflix
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Emma Stone, Maniac
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Laura Dern, The Tale
The movie stars, they're coming for the TV awards! Oscar nominee Amy Adams is a lock for a Golden Globe nomination for her work in HBO's Sharp Objects. Laura Dern will get one for the HBO movie The Tale and Emma Stone is likely going to be in this category for her work in the Netflix limited series Maniac. Regina King took home the EMmy for her work in Seven Seconds and Patricia Arquette is getting rave reviews for her work in Showtime's Escape at Dannemora.
HBO
Henry Winkler, Barry
Edgar Ramirez, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Ben Winshaw, A Very English Scandal
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The supporting acting categories are tough because they combine dramas, comedies, miniseries and TV movies all into one category. Awards show favorite Tony Shalhoub of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be in the category, as will Emmy winner Henry Winkley for Barry. A Very English Scandal's Ben Whishaw, The Assassination of Gianni Versace's Edgar Ramirez and Atlanta favorite Bryan Tyree Henry will also likely round out the category.
HBO
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Mixing up the supporting players across all of TV—movies, miniseries, drama, comedy—makes for a very mixed bag category. Sharp Objects standout Patricia Clarkson will get a nomination, as will Westworld's Emmy winner Thandie Newton. Alex Borstein, who won an Emmy for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will find her way into this category too. Yvonne Strahovski was amazing in The Handmaid's Tale season two. The final spot will likely go to Betty Gilpin for her work in GLOW, and rightfully so.
