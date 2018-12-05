2019 Golden Globes Nominations Predictions: The Film and TV Nominees Will Be...

by Samantha Schnurr & Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 5:00 AM

Lady Gaga, Jim Carrey, Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman, Mahershala Ali, Regina King

Every entertainment lover's favorite season is here: awards!

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations are just a day away. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, The Walking Dead and Black Panther standout Danai Gurira, Welcome to Marwen's Leslie Mann and Mr. Robot star Christian Slater will announce the nominations, which will be streaming right here on E! News on Thursday, Dec. 6. But, before they do, we're here to help you out with our nominations predictions for the hottest categories in film and television. This is a surefire way to sound smart around your water cooler.

Prepare your soundbites about Lady Gaga's performance in A Star Is Born, Maya Rudolph's breakout role in the Amazon series Forever, and just how good If Beale Street Could Talk is.

Below, find our predictions for the key races, including commentary on the tight competition.

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Film, Drama

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

A Star Is Born

First Man

Bradley Cooper's directorial debut seems like a sure thing for this year's nominees, as does Black Panther, the second-highest grossing film of the year and one of the most beloved by fans and critics alike. 

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

Film, Musical or Comedy

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Mary Poppins Returns

Crazy Rich Asians

With A Star Is Born in the drama category, there's more room for the year's family-friendly musical, Mary Poppins, as well as the hit ensemble film, Crazy Rich Asians. As for Vice, it wasn't long ago that director Adam McKay's work appealed to the H.F.P.A—with Christian Bale in the lead, no less. 

Mary Poppins Returns

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Lead Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Christian BaleVice

Viggo MortensenGreen Book

Lin-Manuel MirandaMary Poppins

Robert RedfordThe Old Man and the Gun

Ryan ReynoldsDeadpool 2

This category could bring together Golden Globe acting newcomers and veterans alike this year, including musical virtuoso Lin-Manuel Miranda and legend Robert Redford. Plus, considering he nabbed a nomination for his hit character at 2017's show, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 performance may be just as golden. 

Fall Movie Guide, The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox

Lead Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Olivia ColmanThe Favourite

Emily BluntMary Poppins

Charlize TheronTully

Elsie FisherEighth Grade

Constance WuCrazy Rich Asian

This lead actress category could welcome 15-year-old breakout star—and Gotham Award Breakthrough Actor—Elsie Fisher for the first time. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron, who gave one of the year's earlier standout performances in Tully—could finish the year off in a big way. 

Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek

Twentieth Century Fox

Lead Actor in a Drama

Ryan GoslingFirst Man

Bradley CooperA Star Is Born

Rami MalekBohemian Rhapsody

Willem DafoeAt Eternity's Gate

Ethan HawkeFirst Reformed

The frontrunners for this race seem to be the stars in the pool with musical chops, despite the drama category. Attention must also be paid to recent Gotham Award winner Ethan Hawke. 

A Star Is Born

Warner Bros. Pictures

Lead Actress in a Drama

Glenn CloseThe Wife

Viola DavisWidows

Melissa McCarthyCan You Ever Forgive Me?

Julia RobertsBen Is Back

Lady GagaA Star Is Born

After her 2016 win and ongoing praise for her film debut, it would be a complete shock if Lady Gaga did not wake up on Thursday to another Golden Globe nod. For Melissa McCarthy, her latest silver screen transformation may finally win her some gold. 

Fall Movie Guide, Green Book

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures

Film Supporting Actor

Timothée ChalametBeautiful Boy

Mahershala AliGreen Book

Richard E. GrantCan You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam ElliottA Star Is Born

Sam RockwellVice

The 2019 contenders could potentially include the previous year's winner, Sam Rockwell, who took home the statue for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Fellow nominee, Timothée Chalamet, may get another shot at a statue after his Call Me By Your Name performance missed out on a win earlier this year. 

Fall Movie Guide, The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox

Film Supporting Actress

Amy AdamsVice

Regina KingIf Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone­, The Favourite

Rachel WeiszThe Favourite

Nicole KidmanBoy Erased

With five standout performances from some of the top actresses in Hollywood, the outcome of this category is anyone's guess, though Emma Stone and Nicole Kidman would both be on a roll with wins and nominations in the past two years. 

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Amazon

Drama Series

Homecoming
Killing Eve
The Handmaid's Tale
Pose
Westworld

The Golden Globes tend to favor new things, so don't expect a lot of old favorites in this category—especially because many aren't eligible. Newcomer Homecoming, which stars Julia Roberts, will likely get a nomination, as will fellow new critical darling Pose. The Handmaid's Tale, last year's winner, will likely be back in the running again, but may not take home the top prize with stiff competition from Killing Eve.

Jack Ryan, John Krasinski

Amazon

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

John Krasinski, Jack Ryan
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
J.K. Simmons, Counterpart
Stephan James, Homecoming

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves Amazon—and stars returning in new, different vehicles. John Krasinski in Jack Ryan fits that bill. Recent Emmy winner Matthew Rhys will probably get a nomination for the final season of The Americans, and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons will likely have his name called for Starz's Counterpart. Sterling K. Brown continues to be a favorite for his work in This Is Us and awards newcomer Stephen James will likely get a nom for Homecoming.

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans

This is going to come down to a fight between some dangerous women. Last year's winner Elisabeth Moss will have to fend off Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, The Americans star Keri Russell and Homecoming's Julia Roberts.

The Good Place

NBC

Comedy Series

The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Forever
Kidding
Barry

This is (hopefully) it, this is (hopefully) the year The Good Place breaks through at the Golden Globes. NBC's wickedly smart and funny comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson has long-deserved a nod and might just get it, as well as new comedies Forever and Kidding and Barry. Last year's winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be back in the running too.

Barry, Bill Hader, Henry Winkler

HBO

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Last year's winner Aziz Ansari won't be back (the show didn't have a new season), opening up the field to some newcomers, like The Good Place's Ted Danson and Kidding's Jim Carrey. Donald Glover will get a nomination for Atlanta and Bill Hader, this year's Emmy winner, will get one for Barry. Look for Michael Douglas to get the last slot for his new Netflix series.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

Amazon

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph, Forever
Alison Brie, GLOW
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan will be back in the running after taking home the 2018 trophy. Again, Golden Globes loves Amazon so Maya Rudolph will (rightfully) get nominated for her work in the comedy Forever. Alison Brie will be back for GLOW, along with Kristen Bell for The Good Place. Rounding out the final spot is Issa Rae for Insecure.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss, Max Greenfield

FX

TV Movie/Miniseries

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Maniac
Sharp Objects
Bodyguard
A Very English Scandal

The breakout international hit Bodyguard will get nominated, as will FX's latest iteration of American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace. HBO's Sharp Objects will be up for the award, as will Amazon's A Very English Scandal and Netflix's Maniac.

Bodyguard

Netflix

Lead Actor in a Miniseries/TV Movie

Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Emmy winner Darren Criss will be up for this award, as will Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal. Golden Globes love a good musical, so John Legend could get the chance to add a Golden Globe to his EGOT here. Richard Madden is getting buzz for his work in Bodyguard and the Golden Globes love Benedict Cumberbatch.

Seven Seconds

Netflix

Lead Actress in a Miniseries/TV Movie

Regina King, Seven Seconds
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Emma Stone, Maniac
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Laura Dern, The Tale

The movie stars, they're coming for the TV awards! Oscar nominee Amy Adams is a lock for a Golden Globe nomination for her work in HBO's Sharp Objects. Laura Dern will get one for the HBO movie The Tale and Emma Stone is likely going to be in this category for her work in the Netflix limited series Maniac. Regina King took home the EMmy for her work in Seven Seconds and Patricia Arquette is getting rave reviews for her work in Showtime's Escape at Dannemora.

Barry, Bill Hader, Henry Winkler

HBO

TV Supporting Actor

Henry Winkler, Barry
Edgar Ramirez, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Ben Winshaw, A Very English Scandal
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The supporting acting categories are tough because they combine dramas, comedies, miniseries and TV movies all into one category. Awards show favorite Tony Shalhoub of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be in the category, as will Emmy winner Henry Winkley for Barry. A Very English Scandal's Ben Whishaw, The Assassination of Gianni Versace's Edgar Ramirez and Atlanta favorite Bryan Tyree Henry will also likely round out the category.

Sharp Objects, Patricia Clarkson

HBO

TV Supporting Actress

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Mixing up the supporting players across all of TV—movies, miniseries, drama, comedy—makes for a very mixed bag category. Sharp Objects standout Patricia Clarkson will get a nomination, as will Westworld's Emmy winner Thandie Newton. Alex Borstein, who won an Emmy for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will find her way into this category too. Yvonne Strahovski was amazing in The Handmaid's Tale season two. The final spot will likely go to Betty Gilpin for her work in GLOW, and rightfully so.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.