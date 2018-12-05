Newbies No More! Look Back at Stars' First-Ever Grammy Awards

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 3:00 AM

Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, First Grammys

Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Music's Biggest Night is just around the corner.

That's right! Today's biggest stars are crossing their fingers and hoping to hear their names called this Friday when The Recording Academy reveals the nominations for the 2019 Grammys.

If the predictions are accurate, there will likely be some industry veterans on the list. For instance, forecasters expect Drake to receive a few nods. The rapper has already been nominated 35 times and has secured three wins over the course of his career. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are also possible contenders. Mr. and Mrs. Carter have 21 and 22 Grammys, respectively.

There will likely be some newbies in the group, too. For instance, many forecasters expect Dua Lipa and Ella Mai to be in the running for Best New Artist. Neither star has ever received a nomination.

Then again, every star was a rookie at some point. Just look at Cardi B. She received her first Grammy nomination last year.

To look back at other stars' Grammy debuts, check out the gallery.

Photos

2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

The nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards will be announced Friday, Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET via CBS This Morning and Apple Music. The winners will then be revealed at the big award show on Feb. 10, 2019.

