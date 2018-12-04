How Anthony Bourdain's Daughter Reacted to His Death

Anthony Bourdain's friends and family continue to mourn the beloved chef's death, six months after his tragic passing.

CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host's death in June, stating that his cause of death was suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement at the time. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Now, Bourdain's loved ones are opening up about his death in a new piece for GQ.