Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson Against Bullies: I Will Always Have Love for Him

Ariana Grande has a message for Pete Davidson's bullies: stop.

The songstress stood up for her famous ex and took to Instagram with a plea to her fans one day after the SNL comedian spoke out against the harassment.

"I know u [sic] already know this, but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others," the "Thank U, Next" songstress began. "I really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I'm asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. I've learned thru [sic] my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials, so I do understand, but you truly don't know what anybody is experiencing ever, regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. I can promise u [sic] that so please let whatever point you're trying to make go."

Grande's note concluded, "I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you've gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point."