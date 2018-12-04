Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's First Wedding Photos Revealed: See the Bride's Dress

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 6:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Wedding, Photos, People

People Magazine

And they lived happily ever after. 

Such should be the caption for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' newly unveiled wedding portraits. After a whirlwind wedding weekend in India, finished off with a Western ceremony and Hindu ceremony, the Bollywood beauty and the pop star are officially husband and wife. Thanks to the images published by People on Tuesday, we now have a front-and-center seat to the bride and groom on their big days. 

As shown in the pictures, the blissful pair sported different ensembles for each of their ceremonies. On Saturday, the two were dressed in custom Ralph Lauren—Chopra in a stunning white column gown embellished with sequins and overlaid with a hand-embroidered high-neck coat featuring significant words picked by Chopra, like "family" and "hope," according to the brand. The bride finished off the look with a 75-foot veil and a bouquet of tuberoses, according to People

As for the famous groom, he sported a classic double-breasted black tuxedo. Per the brand, a piece of the bride's dress was featured inside the lapel of Jonas' jacket over his heart, hand-embroidered with "My Jaan," which means "My Life." All together now: Awwww!

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Weekend

"The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me," Jonas told People. "You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."

The next day, the couple became Mrs. and Mr. once again at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, located in the Quantico alum's native country, India. For the event, the star stunned in a traditional red Indian wedding outfit by Sabyasachi. 

According to the designer, her custom lehenga was hand-embroidered with hand-cut organza flowers, French knots and red crystals by 110 embroiderers from Calcutta and took 3,720 hours to create. Plus, what bride doesn't love some jewels on her wedding day? Per the designer, Chopra's wedding jewelry featured uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold as well as tiny, whimsical stars in uncut diamonds. 

The "Close" singer was dressed in a hand-quilted silk sherwani and a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta with a chanderi tissue safa on his head. He accessorized with a rose-cut kalgi and diamond necklace also by Sabyasachi and Christian Louboutin gold shoes. 

While the couple certainly looked breathtaking, it was the weight of the lifetime moment that truly took their breath away. "It was all tears. All tears," Chopra told People. "I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life."

The new issue of People hits newsstands nationwide Friday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Weddings , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Ellen DeGeneres' New Netflix Special Tackles Everything From Her Mega Fame to Emotional Support Animals

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

Cheating, Fights and Custody Battles: How Fame Changed Everything For Jon and Kate Gosselin

Captain Marvel Poster

On the Set of Captain Marvel With Brie Larson: Inside the 9-Month Journey to Turn Her Into the Most Powerful Hero in the MCU

Shopping: Beauty Gift Guide

2018 Holiday Gift Guide for the Beauty Obsessed

Kacey Musgraves

How Kacey Musgraves Followed Her Arrow to Become a Music Superstar

Drake

8 of Drake's Best Moments From 2018 That We're Still Not Over

How Tyra Banks Built an Empire Out of Fierceness Feature

From Victoria's Secret to the Art of the Smize: How Tyra Banks Built an Empire Out of Fierceness

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.