Peta Murgatroyd's Christmas Present Involves a Naked Maksim Chmerkovskiy Decorating Their Tree

Christmas arrived early for Peta Murgatroyd.

The Dancing With the Stars winner received the gift of her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy decorating their Christmas tree dressed in his birthday suit. Such presents call for promotion on social media, right? Right.

In Peta's photo of Maks, he stood behind the ornament-filled and festive tree and a bright star sat atop it. "I wouldn't normally share a picture of such content," she began. "but I walked out of the kitchen and saw this #notmadatit #topofthemorningtoya #yourewelcome."

Does this put him on Santa's naughty or nice list?