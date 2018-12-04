8 of Drake's Best Moments From 2018 That We're Still Not Over

ABC/Randy Holmes
If Drake had you in your feelings this year, you're not alone.
In fact, the A-list rapper had what felt like the entire world jumping out of moving vehicles and dedicating their karaoke jam sessions to a woman named Kiki with his No. 1 single "In My Feelings." The infectious anthem even spawned a viral dance challenge that motivated Will Smith to scale a bridge in Budapest and bust a move on top of it.
But we're only just skimming the surface of Drizzy's watershed year, of course. Both personally and professionally, the 32-year-old Canadian emcee embraced the next chapter of his life with the charisma and candor his fans have come to expect even since his Degrassi days.
And with nominees for the 2019 Grammys coming out in a matter of days, early predictions indicate Drake will earn plenty of recognition for his record-breaking album Scorpion.
From coming clean about his secret son to bringing the cast of Degrassi back together and dropping $1 million on complete strangers, keep scrolling for even more reasons to fall in love with Drake all over again.
Getty Images/ Instagram
"Champagne Papi" Takes on a Whole New Meaning
Drake's fifth studio album Scorpion confirmed rampant speculation that he had fathered a child with adult film star Sophie Brussaux. The rapper candidly discussed their sometimes strained relationship, admitting on an episode of HBO's The Shop, "I don't have any desire for [my son] to not love his mother or... I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother. Like, we have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now I'm just really excited to be a great father."
Instagram
Degrassi High School Class of 2007
Drizzy staged an epic Degrassi cast reunion in the music video for "I'm Upset," which was filmed on the classic teen drama's original Toronto set. Shane Kippel (the Spinner to Drake's Jimmy Brooks) told E! News of the unforgettable experience, "He had the vision, he wanted to do it, he made the calls and I think he was just so excited and grateful that everyone showed up and was there for him to be a part of it."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Closing That Chapter... Once and For All
When it comes to Drake and Rihanna, all we've ever wanted is closure on their on-again, off-again romance. And this year, we finally got it. The singer told Vogue the formerly inseparable pair are no longer friends ("It is what it is"), but it was Drake's perspective that really shattered our hearts. Like the rest of the world, he too confessed to wanting the "fairy tale" ending with Rih-Rih—a.k.a family of their own.
Instagram
Kiki, Do You Love Me?
Will Smith, Ciara and Millie Bobby Brown were just a few of the countless number of celebs who participated in Drake's #InMyFeelingsChallenge, a viral dance craze set to his smash hit of the same name. The song, music video and pop culture moment of Summer 2018? Check!
ANN & ROBERT H. LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF CHICAGO
Making Dreams Come True
11-year-old fan Sofia Sanchez received the surprise of a lifetime when her idol paid a visit to the Chicago hospital where she was undergoing treatment for cardiomyopathy. Days later, the little girl's second wish came true—a heart transplant. "I had a tough morning, and then, when he came and surprised me, he made my whole entire day better," Sofia explained to NBC News of the surreal memory.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Paying it Forward
In the inspiring music video for "God's Plan," Drake documented giving back to Miami, Fla. community members in a major way. From dropping $50,000 on unsuspecting grocery shoppers, to donating $25,000 to a local high school and spending $10,000 on a shopping spree for a mother-of-five and hotel maid, all in all the hip-hop superstar gave away $1 million.
Getty Images
Onward and Upward
Three years after the feud between Drake and Meek Mill first exploded, the rappers made amends during an onstage reunion. "This really gave me peace of mind tonight," Drake said on social media of finally burying the hatchet. "Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career." Similarly, his relationship with close friend Nicki Minaj (who became embroiled in the beef when she dated Meek) also took a turn for the better.
"It's so stupid," Nicki said on Beats 1 Radio of their falling outs. "Drake has given me some of the best advice of my career… Even when there were things happening, even when I couldn't speak to him, I think he felt the love I will always have for him."
Scorpion
And where would we be without Drake's latest addition to his legendary discography? So much less excited about the 2019 Grammy Awards, that's for sure.
The nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards will be announced live Friday, Dec. 7 on CBS This Morning.
The 2019 Grammys air Jan. 28, 2019.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!