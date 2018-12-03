Eddie Murphy Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Fiancé Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy is now a happy father of 10!

The 57-year-old comedian and his fiancée Paige Butcher welcomed a baby boy on Friday, Nov. 30.

Their son, Max Charles Murphy, came into the world weighing a healthy 6 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 19 inches long. Max is Eddie's second child with Paige, whom he started dating in 2012. They welcomed daughter Izzy Oona Murphy in 2016.

A rep for Murphy revealed, "Both mother and son are doing well."

Eddie already has a good amount of experience with newborns under his belt, having eight children from previous relationships. With ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely he had his first son, Eric, 29. Later, he welcomed son Christian, 27, with ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood.

From his marriage to ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy, he was gifted Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, and son Miles Mitchell, 25.

Murphy and Spice GirlMel Balso share a daughter, Angel, 11.