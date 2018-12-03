Shop the Victoria's Secret x Mary Katrantzou Collab Straight off the Runway

Oh you saw the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show air on TV last night, did you?

Aside from the high energy performances, holiday-themed outfits and celeb sightings abound, there was another key detail that caught our eye. Namely, the brightly colored floral getups thanks to the show's collab with designer Mary Katrantzou.

The teaming makes sense though. The London-based designer is known as the "Queen of Prints" and this VS collab was no exception. Let's just say it's a blend of flirty and glam—just the way you like it.