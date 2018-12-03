Shop the Victoria's Secret x Mary Katrantzou Collab Straight off the Runway

Jeff Neira via Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 2:31 PM
Jeff Neira via Getty Images
Oh you saw the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show air on TV last night, did you?
Aside from the high energy performances, holiday-themed outfits and celeb sightings abound, there was another key detail that caught our eye. Namely, the brightly colored floral getups thanks to the show's collab with designer Mary Katrantzou.
The teaming makes sense though. The London-based designer is known as the "Queen of Prints" and this VS collab was no exception. Let's just say it's a blend of flirty and glam—just the way you like it.
To shop some of the looks you saw, keep scrolling!
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Small City Backpack, $68
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! High-Neck Sport Bra, $49.50
Article continues below
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Plunge Teddy, $59.50
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! High-Waist Panty, $19.50
Article continues below
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Small City Backpack, $68
Article continues below
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Strappy Cheekini Panty, $14.50
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Convertible City Crossbody, $68
Article continues below
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Long Line Demi Bra, $74.50
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Total Knockout Tight, $79.50
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Long Line Demi Bra, $74.50
Article continues below
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Convertible City Crossbody, $68
Article continues below
BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Strappy Cheekini Panty, $14.50
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?