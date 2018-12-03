Bailee Madison Opens Up About Her Romance With Boyfriend Alex Lange

The longer the wait, the better the reward, right?

Wizards of Waverly Place star Bailee Madison opened up about her relationship with her actor and social media influencer boyfriend Alex Lange on her podcast Just Between Us, and E! News got an exclusive sneak peak at the episode. Bailee and co-host Kaitlin Vilasuso both brought their significant others onto the show and discussed everything from on-screen kisses to saying "I love you." Kaitlin's husband is Young and the Restless actor Jordi Vilasuso.

When Bailee and Alex first started dating (they've been together for 2 years now), Bailee revealed that her boyfriend told her he loved her the night they met. Bailee's reply wasn't as immediate, but Alex stayed positive and hopeful about it.

Alex said on the podcast, "I said I love you the night I met you. And I said every night for six months until you said it back."