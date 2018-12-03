Kylie Jenner's Winter Coats Will Keep You Warm and Make You Look Hot

Winter romance requires an epic outerwear wardrobe.

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster made their way to the chilling weather of NYC in honor of Travis Scott's tour. With a trip that included shopping trips, makeup tutorials, backstage passes and being serenaded in front of 20,000 people, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star mastered warmth and style with three winter coats that anyone can pull off.

When it's cold outside, it's easy to just go with what's warm. But, you don't have to sacrifice style to slay on winter date nights. Sexy, cool, yet completely covered—the Kylie Cosmetics owner is teaching a few lessons with layers, styles and trends you can recreate with ease.