Kylie Jenner's Winter Coats Will Keep You Warm and Make You Look Hot

MEGA
Winter romance requires an epic outerwear wardrobe.
In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster made their way to the chilling weather of NYC in honor of Travis Scott's tour. With a trip that included shopping trips, makeup tutorials, backstage passes and being serenaded in front of 20,000 people, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star mastered warmth and style with three winter coats that anyone can pull off.
When it's cold outside, it's easy to just go with what's warm. But, you don't have to sacrifice style to slay on winter date nights. Sexy, cool, yet completely covered—the Kylie Cosmetics owner is teaching a few lessons with layers, styles and trends you can recreate with ease.
Recreate her looks below!
Splash News
Cropped Teddy Jacket
Although the teddy jacket has been popular for some time, Kylie Jenner gave the trend an update by pairing for shiny orange pants, a T-shirt from Travis Scott's Astroworld Tour merchandise and dad sneakers. To recreate the look, opt for a cropped jacket and high-waisted bright pants.
Free People
So Soft Cozy Peacoat, Now $104
MEGA
Puffer Coats
Kylie's puffer jacket will keep you warm and pair well with other popular trends like PVC pants (as seen on Kylie), sneakers and streetwear. Keep up with the Kardashian by investing in this warm and cozy staple.
MEGA
Oversized Outerwear
Stormi's mom just revealed how to wear layers in winter. To recreate the star's look, you'll need a beanie, hoodie, leggings, sneakers and the hero the look: an oversized jacket in a neutral hue.
AllSaints
Simi Check Coat, $533