From Jennifer Lopez to Rihanna: Relive the 20 Most Iconic Grammys Looks Ever

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 3:00 AM

Rihanna, 2015 Grammy Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

When it comes to the annual Grammy Awards, music and style are BFFs. 

With six decades of Grammy fashion already under our belt, the industry's biggest stars continue to turn the red carpet into their personal runway as they don one-of-a-kind looks for the star-studded show. 

If history tells us anything, next year's ceremony, scheduled for Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, is sure to follow suit. While we don't know who will be in attendance just yet (stay tuned for the nominations on Friday!), we can look back on some of the most iconic looks of year's past for inspiration—or at least nostalgia's sake. 

Photos

20 Most Iconic Grammys Looks Ever

From Rihanna's standout voluminous, bubblegum pink, strapless Giambattista Valli couture gown from the 2015 show to Lady Gaga's stellar 210 Giorgio Armani creation, these ladies proved that, just like music, there are no limits to Grammy fashion. 

In 2000, Britney Spears served us old Hollywood glamour in a white Randolph Duke gown paired with a fur stole while Taylor Swiftstepped out in one of her boldest looks yet—a Versace bandeau top and skirt—in 2016. 

However, arguably the most iconic look to date came in 2000 when Jennifer Lopez shocked the world in a plunging sheer, green Versace gown. As fans well know, the dress remains infamous to this day. 

While you probably don't need photos to jog your memory of these unforgettable looks, take a stylish walk down Grammys memory lane in E!'s gallery above! 

Plus, check out E!'s coverage of the 2019 nominations on Friday. 

